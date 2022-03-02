LEXINGTON — Kentucky hasn’t been its top-level self without Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington Jr. being completely healthy and ready to go this basketball season.
Both Wheeler and Washington missed two games recently to try and get a wrist injury (Wheeler) and an ankle (Washington) healed before No. 7 UK got to the end of the regular season.
Wheeler and Washington both returned against Arkansas, and both had tough shooting games in the 75-73 road loss.
Both Wheeler and Washington looked much more like their non-injured selves as the Wildcats held off Mississippi 83-72 on Tuesday.
Washington went on a 61-second scoring spree in the first half, where he hit a jumper, got a steal, made a 3-pointer, made another steal, then hit a layup to put Kentucky ahead 37-27.
“It was just happy,” Washington said of how he felt during that run. “I was just happy to see the ball go through the hole. That actually just like boosted my confidence. I know I’m coming back from injury, but just seeing the ball go in that many times in that time span was just very happy for me and I just felt finally feeling back to myself a little bit.”
Washington also scored seven points late when UK was holding off Ole Miss (13-17).
He finished with 14 points, four assists and three steals.
Wheeler said this was a game where he had started feeling more like his speedy-on-offense, disrupting-on-defense self.
“I got some of that rust off, getting in rhythm, scrimmaging and practicing,” Wheeler said of how he felt. “Getting some extra time, shooting and handling the ball, doing different passes. Making sure I feel comfortable with my wrist. Obviously with the rust being off during that time, not playing in a week in a half or so. Running is vital for what we do as a team, so I feel like when all that clicked back in space, I felt really good.”
Wheeler finished with 16 points, going 6-of-9 from the floor, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and passing for seven assists.
Wheeler was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday that goes to the best point guard in the country.
“Sahvir, of all the point guards who are going for the Cousy Award, I need to see one that has a bigger impact on the game than him,” UK coach John Calipari said. “Both offensively and defensively. Creating shots, playing with speed, the pace of the game is what he dictates, smart and then disruptive defensively.
“I felt like this game we felt a little more in sync.”
Wheeler and Washington have been working on each other in practice trying to get each other back in more prime game shape.
“With Sahvir, we’ll be in the gym together a lot, we both motivate each other,” Washington said. “We’re both in there trash talking each other because we know at the end of the day, we want the best for each other. So, the more reps we get into together and just staying constant will always help.
Washington didn’t shoot the ball well at Arkansas, and he knew it would just take some time to get back in scoring form.
“When you’re just coming back from injury, especially like a little nagging injury, it always takes time but I feel good,” Washington said. “Foot, ankle, everything feels good. So, now it is really about keep staying constant in the gym, keep getting reps and I just felt like more reps I do in practice and on my own, it is going to translate to the game way easier for me.”
Kentucky went to 24-6, 13-4 in the SEC. To keep rolling, UK knows it needs to have Washington comfortable scoring again, and it needs Wheeler running the team and defending at a disruptive level.
“It’s important to lead because as the point guard, you are kind of an extension of the coaching staff,” Wheeler said. “You want to get the message clear out to the guys of whatever the coaches are saying. You want to provide that sense of calmness, even when you face adversity. When a team goes on a run, you want to be that level head, even keel kind of person. Also being there as an encourager, just being like, ‘Hey man, keep going.’ Even if your shots aren’t going, there are other ways you can impact the game. If someone is hot, let them know that I’m going to find you, to keep running.”
Wheeler and Washington were running Tuesday at the kind of efficiency UK needs to go far in March.
