The Messenger-Inquirer coverage area is blessed with terrific venues in which to watch football, baseball, softball, and boys’ and girls’ basketball.
At this challenging time in our nation’s history, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has us practicing social-distancing and being, to a large extent, self-quarantined in our homes.
It is, of course, the responsible action to take.
As the weather gets warmer, however, cabin fever will set in and each of us will be itching for something to do. When the coast is finally clear to return to a semblance of normalcy, you may well want to the attend a sporting event at one of the 10 venues listed below.
And, please, let me be clear — narrowing the list to 10 has proved to be a daunting, excruciating task.
One venue not listed deserves to be mentioned, and in a previous era would have certainly been near the top. It’s the former home of Whitesville Trinity High School basketball and volleyball: Trinity/St. Mary’s Community Gym, also known as “The Aluminum Sound Palace.” What a unique place — in a category all its own.
Here, then, is one fellow’s current view of the best of the best, and I’m quite sure everyone’s list would be different.
Nonetheless, let’s take a fun ride together.
1-RASH STADIUM — The home of Owensboro High School football for the better part of a century, this venue has everything you could hope for with regard to a great place for watching a game.
It’s history is unmatched in the area, the program is the standard by which all others in the area are measured, and the “Friday Night Lights” atmosphere simply never fails to disappoint.
This has been the home of so many great players, coaches and teams that it would be impossible to list them all here — so many genuine legends, including 1930 All-State running back Jack Jean, who played without a helmet because he claimed it slowed him down.
Rivalry games? Any City-County game is a spectacle, the age-old Owensboro-Henderson County matchup is legendary, and in the past three decades there has been nothing comparable to the epic Owensboro-Bowling Green wars that have taken place here.
By any definition, this is a truly historic facility.
2-SPORTSCENTER — Currently the high school home of Owensboro Catholic, in years past it served as the home venue for Owensboro and Apollo, as well.
For the past nine years, of course, the Sportscenter has been home to the boys’ and girls’ 3rd Region basketball tournaments, showcasing a high-octane atmosphere that has been fueled by huge, energetic crowds.
The Sportscenter dates back to early 1949 when an All-State basketball player named Cliff Hagan christened the place with his excellence and went on to lead Owensboro to that year’s state championship.
It’s also the home to eight-time NCAA Division II national champion Kentucky Wesleyan College, and both Kentucky and Western Kentucky took advantage of the venue for “neutral site” home games in the 1950s. It’s also been home to various pro teams through the years.
3-MUSTANGS GYMNASIUM — I’m a little biased on this one because it was the first venue I covered a game in for the M-I back in 1991 — the boys’ 3rd Region Tournament championship game.
And what a game that was, with Ohio County outlasting Muhlenberg North in three overtimes to earn their first trip the Sweet 16 since 1969, when the Eagles made it all the way to the state championship game.
Muhlenberg County fans have a deep affection for the history of basketball in the 10th District, covering generations of teams, players and fans who have been part of an extraordinary hoops legacy.
The essence of the game means a lot to these folks, and you can sense it every time you walk into this special venue.
4-PAULSEN STADIUM — McLean County High School’s football stadium might not have made this list a decade ago, but the job done in recent years by coach Zach Wagner and his staff has propelled this special venue into the top five.
Make no mistake, you don’t go to Paulsen Stadium to watch a game, you go there to experience it. From the cowbells in the stands to the remarkable home cooking done by Chris Stein and his “McLean Cuisine” cronies, a Friday night in Calhoun during the fall is something to behold.
It’s been fascinating to witness the evolution of this program in recent years. Once a perennial loser, the Cougars are now not only the toast of the town, they’re one of the best small-school programs in western Kentucky — and that’s saying plenty.
5-EAGLE PARK — Apollo High School’s baseball field is, in many respects, the house that Bob Mantooth built.
From the very beginning, the longtime Apollo coach was meticulous with the design of the stadium and his grounds-keeping of the field itself. Everything had to be just right — and all these years later that still shows through.
Simply put, Eagle Park is one of the most beautiful venues you could ever hope to watch a high school baseball game at; and it proved as much by hosting KHSAA state tournaments in the 1990s.
The Apollo baseball tradition has also played a role. For decades under Mantooth, the Eagles were perennial championship contenders featuring great players, including 1995 Kentucky Mr. Baseball, Brad Wilkerson.
6-PARENTS PARK — Home to Owensboro Catholic High School softball, this venue has as much or more history than any other in the entire commonwealth.
Led by coach George Randolph, the Lady Aces made Parents Park a difficult place for visiting teams to get a victory. Since the mid-1990s, Catholic has one KHSAA slow-pitch state championship, five KHSAA fast-pitch state titles and has been runner-up on four other occasions.
Fans are right on top of the action at this venue, which features an inviting short porch in right field — if, that is, they can elevate the ball over the high wall.
A wealth of talented ladies were exceedingly proud to call this venue their high school softball home over the past quarter century. You can feel the history when you walk in the gates.
7-CHAUTAUQUA PARK — The baseball home of the Owensboro Catholic Aces, it was also the home of the Owensboro Red Devils and the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers American Legion team for decades — I know, because I competed at this facility as an opposing player with the Bowling Green Purples and Bowling Green Post 23 Falcons in the 1970s.
There’s a lot of history within the confines of this facility, with Hall of Fame coach Jack Hicks leading the Red Devils to four KHSAA state championships and Gene VanHoose directing OHS to two more during Owensboro’s tradition-rich history.
Now known as Independence Field at Chautauqua Park, the facility was transformed in 2018, as the infield was covered with artificial turf. The Owensboro RiverDawgs play their Ohio Valley League games here in the summer.
8-REID STADIUM — The past meets the present with this selection, as the iconic venue has received a complete overhaul the past couple of years and is now better than it’s ever been — ensuring that Reid Stadium will carry well into the future.
This, too, is a wonderful place to watch a high school football game — the seats built into the side of a hill, the double-decked, never-too-crowded press box, and the natural buzz that emanates here from fans on a Friday night in autumn.
Reid Stadium also gets extra credit for its ever-friendly, always prompt concession stand service, which is also a significant, essential part of the experience at any sporting event.
9-OHIO COUNTY GYM — There is something distinctly special about being at a high school basketball game on a Friday night, particularly when the Eagles are battling 10th District rivals Muhlenberg County or McLean County.
The student section has a tradition of being lively and creative at Ohio County, and they cheer a regular-season game with a vigor and intensity most student sections don’t exhibit until the postseason.
Many an outstanding team and player has run the hardwood here, and there’s just an energy and atmosphere reflective of this whenever you have the privilege of watching a game in this time-tested venue.
10-VASTWOOD PARK — Talk about your picturesque settings, the entire park area is beautiful — the lower half featuring the Lady Hornets softball facility, and the upper half the Hornets’ baseball stadium.
There’s something particularly friendly about watching a game at both venues. The setting is naturally gorgeous, and there’s a laid-back atmosphere that somehow keeps the moment in its proper perspective.
Don’t get me wrong, the Hornets and Lady Hornets play to win — and they’ve had some outstanding teams, players and coaches through the years.
Besides, if you think I’m going to leave out a place that has its own pizza joint within the confines of the park — Galaxy Pizza — you’re crazy.
