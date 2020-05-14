Jacob White has enjoyed two productive baseball seasons at Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois, and now he’s taking his talents to the Sunshine State.
A former star at Hancock County High School who also spent time with the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers and Owensboro RiverDawgs, White expects to begin competing in the Florida Collegiate Summer League near Orlando late next month.
Founded in 2003, the Florida League provides an opportunity for college players to play wood bat baseball against top-level competition with the goal of preparing them for a career in professional baseball.
The Florida League is recognized by Baseball America as one of the top summer leagues in the United States. More than 420 former Florida League players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams.
“I’m just excited to get to play some more baseball this year,” said White, whose sophomore season at Frontier was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m hoping to play well and get some exposure down there that will lead to me signing with a four-year school.
“Plus, I’m looking forward to playing in warmer weather — I’m a warm-weather guy.”
White, who plays at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, has added 30 pounds of muscle since arriving at Frontier, where in 22 games he was second on the team in batting average (.438) and RBIs (21), while leading the club with 13 stolen bases and four triples.
“I felt like I was having a good season when it got shut down,” said White, a versatile utility player who saw action at the corner infield and outfield positions. “They really stress weight-training at Frontier, and I’ve gotten much stronger since I arrived — I can tell a big difference in every part of my game.”
White put up huge career numbers at Hancock County, where as a four-year starter he batted .397 with 121 hits, 91 RBIs and 72 runs scored in 99 games. As a Hornet senior in 2018, White batted .453 with 49 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 33 games.
White played three sports as a Hornet senior.
“Being a three-sport athlete at the high school level helped me in a lot of ways,” White acknowledged, “but being on the baseball field every day and concentrating solely on baseball also has its advantages — it’s really helped me grow as an all-around player.”
Because his 2020 collegiate season was cut short, White can choose to return to Frontier next spring if he is unable to secure the type of scholarship offer he is seeking from a four-year institution.
“I’m hoping for the best, and the Florida League should provide a great opportunity for me to prove myself,” White said, “but if it doesn’t work out, I can return to Frontier — all things considered, that’s a good option to have.
“I’m just lo looking to have a good summer on the field and if the right opportunity presents itself for me to play at the next level, I’ll take it.
“I want to play at NCAA Division 1 baseball — that’s always been the goal.”
