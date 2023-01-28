Hancock County got a chance to tie in the final second, but Whitefield Academy prevailed 34-33 in a Friday girls quarterfinal at the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament.
Ella House made one of two free throws with 0.3 showing on the clock, and Whitfield was able to survive at McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Lily Roberts made a layup with four seconds left, cutting the deficit to 34-32, Whitefield inbounded the ball and House made a steal, got fouled and went to the free throw line.
Bailey Poole made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help push Hancock County, which trailed 30-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Whitefield Academy went 0-for-7 from the floor in the fourth quarter, while Hancock made 3-of-8.
“Today was definitely a defensive match up on both sides,” Hancock County coach Kevin Husk said. “Whitefield has the best 1-3-1 I’ve ever played or coached against. We played a decent first half defensively but gave up a couple of untimely offensive rebounds that you look at now wishing you had those back. We held them in the second half to 13 points even with fouling at the end. Their last field goal came with 2:45 left in the third. Really proud of our girls and the determination they showed today. Whitefield got up 12 halfway through the third but our girls fought back.”
For the game Hancock made 11-of-32 for 34.4%, 6-of-19 from 3-point range for 31.6% and 5-of-9 free throws.
Whitefield made 10-of-39 from the floor for 29.6%. Whitefield was 3-of-17 on 3-pointers and made 11-of-17 free throws.
Hancock’s Roberts led all scorers with 14 points and also pulled down six rebounds. Bailey Poole scored 12 and was 4-of-8 on 3-pointers. House scored seven points.
Hancock County committed 14 turnovers and Whitefield scored 12 points off those. Hancock fell to 13-9 on the season, but the All ‘A’ experience was a good one overall.
“This community has rallied around these girls and it’s been an amazing experience for them,” Husk said. “These girls are so much fun to root for. I’m proud of these girls for who they are on and off the court and honored that we’ve been able to represent this community. I know the girls made them proud.”
Whitefield went to 17-4 and advanced to the All ‘A’ semifinals Saturday.
HANCOCK COUNTY 7 8 7 11 _ 33
Hancock County (33): Roberts 14, Poole 12, House 7.
Whitefield (34): Poole 7, S. Ritter 7, Spieker 7, Thompson 7, Smith 6.
