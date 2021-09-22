Whitesville Trinity beat Breckinridge County 3-1 in volleyball on Tuesday at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Hannah Nash had 18 kills, five digs, three aces and two blocks in Trinity’s 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24 win.
Josie Aull added 34 assists and two digs; Cassidy Morris recorded eight kills, seven digs and two aces; Georgia Howard finished with 14 digs, six kills and two aces; and Taylor Pedley tallied 14 digs and two aces. Other production came from Kenzie McDowell (three kills, two digs); Bailey Millay (two digs); Corli Mills (one kill); and Abby Payne (nine digs).
Trinity improved to 17-4, while Breck fell to 9-7.
OHIO COUNTY WINS TWO MATCHES
Ohio County swept McLean County on Tuesday 25-11, 25-6, 25-17.
The Lady Eagles also swept Butler County on Monday 25-17, 25-11, 25-10.
In the win over McLean County, Heaven Vanover and Kaitlyn Sampson each had six digs and five kills. Vanover had six aces.
Caroline Law had 19 assists and six kills. Camryn Kennedy had 14 assists and five kills. Madison Decker and Kara Porter each had eight kills.
In the win over Butler County, Vanover had seven kills, as did Kennedy, who also had nine assists. Law had 17 assists. Madison Kircher had nine digs.
BOYS’ SOCCER APOLLO 4, WEBSTER COUNTY 3
Harrison Bowman scored two goals, including a penalty kick after a handball in the box, to lift the Eagles to a win in Dixon.
Teranse Twihenya and Ko Htoo added goals for the Eagles (8-6), while Long Berly finished with an assist.
Webster County fell to 6-6-1.
