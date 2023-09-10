Whitesville Trinity won its second straight All ‘A’ 3rd Region volleyball championship Saturday.
Trinity beat Owensboro Catholic 2-1 in the All ‘A’ regional championship game at McLean County High School. Trinity won 25-23, 21-25, 25-19.
Trinity ran its record to 15-4 on the season. Catholic went to 8-3 on the season.
Trinity also beat McLean County 2-0 (25-9, 25-7) in the regional opener.
Here were Trinity stats for the two wins. Hannah Nash had 25 kills. Caroline Hall had 19 digs and three aces. Georgia Howard had 13 kills, 17 digs and four aces. Addison Mills had five kills. Kenzie McDowell had five kills, 46 assists and 13 digs.
Whiteville Trinity will play in the All ‘A’ State Volleyball Tournament starting Friday at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Catholic got numbers against Trinity from Olivia Castlen with 14 kills, Jaiden Grant with 10 kills, Blair Riney with nine kills and 10 digs, Tyranda Stuart with five kills, Kennedy Murphy with 39 assists, Karsen Tipmore with 14 digs.
Catholic also beat Cloverport 25-14, 25-7, and Catholic beat Hancock County 25-13, 25-12 in the All ‘A’.
Castlen had five kills, Murphy had five assists, Tipmore had 12 digs against Cloverport.
Grant had nine kills, Murphy had 23 assists, Tipmore and Isabelle Reisz each had six digs against Hancock.
APOLLO DROPS 2
Apollo lost to Oldham County 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-8) and lost to Central Hardin 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-23) in a tri-match at Central Hardin.
Jennifer Lee had 12 kills and five blocks for Apollo. Ava Fazio and Avery Gray each had eight kills. Ahalia Ramirez had 29 assists and two aces. Kaley Dickinson and Kadi Daugherty each had two aces. Kelsey Dickinson had 20 digs, Kaley Dickinson had 11 digs, and Daugherty had 13 digs.
Apollo is 9-6 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1, CHRISTIAN COUNTY 0
Owen Brey drew and converted a penalty kick in the first half to lead the Aces to a victory at home.
Ben Dawson recorded five saves in goal for Catholic (5-5).
Christian County slipped to 4-3.
DC GOES 0-2
Daviess County lost two games in the Elliott Wells Classic at Panther Field. This was the second official year for the Classic, which honors the memory of Wells, a former starter in the DC soccer program who passed away in December, 2020.
DC lost 2-1 to Butler. Saw Mu scored on a penalty kick in the second half.
Paul Dunbar, the 2-time defending state champion from Lexington, scored three goals early for a 3-0 win over Daviess County.
The Panthers are 12-3 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Owensboro’s Will Hume fired a 73 to take medalist honors at the Apollo Invitational/2nd Region Tournament Preview at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
In team competition, Muhlenberg County (316) finished second behind Henderson County (312), with scores from Heath Embry (74), Cy Tudor (77), Josh Randall (78) and Luke Hardin (87).
Owensboro (319) also got contributions from Cole Crews (81), Will Rickard (82) and Walker Gaddis (83).
Defending regional champion Ohio County shot 327 with scores from Seth Moore (75), Shawn Cotton (77), Matthew Brown (83) and Landon Reynolds (92).
Owensboro Catholic shot 338 with contributions from Luke Estes (81), John Wathen (83), Houston Danzer (85) and Tanner McFadden (89).
Apollo finished at 349, getting scores from Carter Kimmel (77), Trevor Cecil (82), Ethan Clements (93) and Lane Skinner (97).
