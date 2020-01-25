Freshman Kahlil Whitney, one of the top prospects in the nation coming out of high school, announced Friday that he’s leaving the University of Kentucky basketball team.
His AAU coach said Whitney was moving on, in part, because of a lack of playing time at Kentucky.
“After several conversations with my family and coaching staff, I regret to announce that I will be leaving the University of Kentucky,” Whitney said in a Twitter post. “Like so many others, playing at UK had always been a dream of mine. ... Unfortunately, my time at Kentucky has not gone as I had hoped, and I therefore need to make a difficult decision quickly to put myself back in to the best position possible as I continue to develop and work towards my ultimate goal.”
Whitney, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound swingman from Roselle (N.J) Catholic High School, struggled to find playing time through his 18 games as a Wildcat, though he did start in eight of them. The Chicago native averaged 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.
Whitney, a McDonald’s All-American who scored more than 2,000 points in high school, played only two minutes in Kentucky’s most recent game, a win over Georgia on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. The game before that, last Saturday’s win at Arkansas, the freshman logged only one minute.
“Do you know how many minutes he played in the last five games? (11, 9, 10, one and two minutes),” said Mike Irvin, who coached Whitney in AAU ball. “The minutes probably weren’t there for him to really contribute. ... You got to play some minutes. Why didn’t he play the minutes? Who knows? But, you know, the playing time just wasn’t there.”
Whitney, renowned for his elite athleticism, was the No. 11-ranked recruit in the nation in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite ratings. Only Tyrese Maxey (No. 10) among Kentucky’s newcomers was ranked more highly.
Whitney’s departure came on the eve of 15th-ranked Kentucky’s game at No 18 Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari held a press conference to preview the game at 11 a.m. Friday during which there was no mention of Whitney leaving UK. Whitney’s tweet announcing his departure was posted at 11:50 a.m. Kentucky notified the media Friday afternoon, saying Whitney told them of his decision earlier in the day.
“First and foremost, Kahlil is a great kid,” Coach John Calipari said in the school’s news release. “This is tough for me because Kahlil is a tremendous person who is going to do great things. I certainly don’t want to see him go because I wanted to continue to coach him, but I understand his decision and, as we always do here, will support him in whatever way we can.
“As I told Kahlil today, I hope he goes on and does his thing and makes us all proud. I know he will stay in touch with us and I know our fans will continue to support him as he takes this next step.”
Whitney’s playing time began to dwindle even more recently as fellow freshmen Keion Brooks and Johnny Juzang carved out larger roles.
“Apparently, there weren’t enough minutes for him to play there,” Irvin said. “So, at the end of the day, he wants to play in games. You know, the game he loves, he wants to play.”
