Kentucky football received more good news Monday when wide receiver Tayvion Robinson announced he would return to the Wildcats next season.

A transfer from Virginia Tech, Robinson finished 2022 with 40 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games, finishing second in receptions, third in receiving yards and third in touchdowns. He recorded 100-yard receiving games in wins over Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois. Against the Huskies, Robinson caught seven balls for 147 yards and two scores. Robinson also served as UK’s primary punt returner, returning 15 punts for 83 yards.

