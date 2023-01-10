Kentucky football received more good news Monday when wide receiver Tayvion Robinson announced he would return to the Wildcats next season.
A transfer from Virginia Tech, Robinson finished 2022 with 40 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games, finishing second in receptions, third in receiving yards and third in touchdowns. He recorded 100-yard receiving games in wins over Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois. Against the Huskies, Robinson caught seven balls for 147 yards and two scores. Robinson also served as UK’s primary punt returner, returning 15 punts for 83 yards.
Robinson was banged up and not at 100% this season, missing games against Mississippi State, Georgia and Louisville, before returning to catch five passes for 27 yards in Kentucky’s 21-0 Music City Bowl loss to Iowa in Nashville on New Year’s Eve.
Robinson went through Senior Day festivities prior to Kentucky’s 26-13 win over Louisville in the regular season finale.
The return of Robinson is important for the Wildcats’ depth in its wide receivers room, which has seen the departures of Chauncey Magwood (UCF), Chris Lewis (Troy), DeMarcus Harris (Marshall), Rahsaan Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes to the transfer portal. Kentucky also brings in 4-stars Shamar Porter and Anthony Brown and 3-star Ardell Banks from the high school ranks.
True freshmen Barion Brown and Dane Key combined for 87 receptions, 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Wildcats this season.
Robinson joins redshirt senior outside linebacker JJ Weaver and super seniors Kenneth Horsey (left guard) and Brenden Bates (tight end) in announcing they will return to Lexington for another year.
This offseason, Kentucky also added NC State quarterback transfer Devin Leary, who is ranked as the No. 6 overall transfer and No. 2 quarterback in the portal by 247Sports after throwing for 6,800 yards and 62 career touchdowns for the Wolfpack.
