There’s finally a dose of good news for the Kentucky basketball program in its search for more backcourt help heading into the 2021-22 season.
CJ Fredrick, a former Kentucky high school standout and sharp-shooting guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes the past two years, has committed to the Wildcats as a transfer. He will be eligible to play for UK immediately next season, and he’ll join a backcourt that has been heavy on departures and light on arrivals over the past few weeks.
Fredrick — a 6-foot-3 guard from Cincinnati — started all 52 games he played in with Iowa over the past two seasons, emerging as a top 3-point shooting option and helping the Hawkeyes earn a top-10 national ranking and No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year.
In those 52 games, Fredrick has made 83 of 178 three-point attempts (46.6%), and he’s averaged 8.8 points per game in his college career so far while playing alongside national player of the year Luka Garza, who was the focal point of Iowa’s offense the past two seasons. He also has 121 assists to just 42 turnovers — a 2.88 assist/turnover ratio — in his first two college seasons.
He had 52 assists and just 10 turnovers this past season.
Fredrick was linked to Kentucky as a possible transfer option before his name was even added to the NCAA portal this spring, and several other top schools — including Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia — reached out to express interest before he committed to the Wildcats.
“CJ Fredrick is an established college player from a terrific program who has competed at the highest level and has made big shots and big plays,” UK Coach John Calipari said in a statement. “As we all know, CJ is a terrific shooter, but what stuck out to me on tape is he takes care of the ball — he has an excellent assist-to-turnover ratio — and he can hold his own defensively. He guarded the best guard on the other team in just about everything I have seen.
“What I love about CJ is his approach in all of this. In every conversation I have had with him, he has a great plan of how he wants to improve and where he needs to take his game to get better. He wants to be challenged, he wants to be coached and he embraces competition.”
Fredrick will have three seasons of eligibility at UK, if he chooses to take the extra year of play the NCAA has granted to all student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s expected to be an impact player right away for the Wildcats.
“He’s a solid piece to come off the bench, and obviously given Kentucky’s current backcourt — what it’s looking like for next season at this exact moment — there could be some serious opportunity for him to get some big minutes,” 247Sports analyst Travis Branham told the Herald-Leader. “He definitely provides a boost on the perimeter with his jump shot. That’s definitely a necessity — a big need for the Kentucky program.”
For now, Fredrick joins Dontaie Allen and Kellan Grady as the only guards on next season’s roster, with Davion Mintz’s professional decision pending and Kentucky certain to add one or two other backcourt players in the coming weeks.
Fredrick was a star player at Covington Catholic in high school, averaging 23.1 points per game and shooting 49% from three-point range as a senior, leading the team to the 2018 state championship in Rupp Arena that season. Fredrick scored 32 points in the state title game and was named the Sweet Sixteen’s most valuable player.
“I am very excited for this new opportunity in my basketball career,” Fredrick said Wednesday. “I really appreciate the confidence Coach Cal has in me. I am looking forward to going to work and developing as a player with Coach Cal, the staff and my future teammates. Thank you to Coach (Fran) McCaffery, the staff, my teammates and Iowa fans for three memorable years. I cannot wait to get back on the floor at Rupp Arena to help this team win and make Big Blue Nation proud.”
