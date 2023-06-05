LEXINGTON — There will be a Game 7 of the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park on Monday.
The Kentucky Wildcats defeated West Virginia 10-0 Sunday afternoon to stay alive to play a nightcap against Indiana, where it routed the Hoosiers to avenge a Saturday loss to its border rivals and set up a Regional Final, winner take all game against them Monday evening.
KENTUCKY 10, WEST VIRGINIA 0
With its backs against the wall, the Kentucky bats came alive as the Cats pounded West Virginia 10-0 in an elimination game Sunday afternoon to set up a rematch with Indiana later in the evening.
The Wildcats mustered nine hits, drew four walks and were hit by five pitches in the victory as an offense that combined to score just seven runs in its first two games of the Lexington regional came alive with 10 to help send the Mountaineers home.
“Our guys, we’ve just been barely off. We’ve just been missing our quality at-bat goal by one or two at-bats each game,” UK head coach Nick Mingione said. “It hasn’t been far away.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Reuben Church delivered an RBI single making it 7-0 and in the bottom of the eighth, Kentucky broke things wide open as Devin Burkes hit a bases-clearing three run double down the left field line to push the lead to 10-0.
“I thought we had a couple of big hits,” Mingione said of the 10-run day. “Nolan’s home run was big. And Gillie’s (Gilliam) RBI in the middle of the field was crucial. Reuben gave us some great at-bats.”
Meanwhile, junior right hander Austin Strickland shut down a high-powered West Virginia lineup. Strickland, who took a 5.01 ERA into his start in an elimination game Sunday, threw a career 100 pitches over 6.0 innings of work and held the Mountaineers scoreless. He allowed just four hits, walked one and struck out six to earn his first career NCAA Tournament win.
“Can’t say enough good things about the guy to my left (Strickland). What a start at the time where we needed it the most,” Mingione added. “His competitive spirit shined today. Our guys just love playing behind him.”
Kentucky’s bullpen would keep the shutout intact as Magdiel Cotto pitched two scoreless frames of relief and two-way player James McCoy tossed a scoreless ninth to send the Mountaineers back to Morgantown.
KENTUCKY 16, INDIANA 6
Kentucky took full advantage of a taxed Indiana bullpen Sunday evening as Hoosier pitching combined to hit nine UK batters and walk four to help the Wildcats earn a 16-6 victory in a rematch of its Saturday night loss to its border rivals.
“Just really proud of our guys’ toughness. Obviously to play two games in one day with your back against the wall and I think it was no more evident than the way our hitters stood in there and wore HBPs,” UK head coach Nick Mingione said postgame. “Nine times. Real toughness.”
After both teams exchanged zero’s in the first, McCarthy’s dream day continued in the top of the second as just hours after he ripped a two-run home run and an RBI double in the Cats’ win over West Virginia, he jacked a three-run home run to left to give the Cats an early 3-0 lead.
McCarthy’s two home run day came after the UK right fielder entered the contest, having lost his starting job to McCoy in the month of May and having hit one home run during the entire regular season.
“We get tested every week. Just get a chance to get better every time I get an at-bat,” McCarthy said of his approach. “Looked over to third base and Reuben [Church] was telling me, come get me in. And I just kind of shortened the swing down just so I could get the job done. Didn’t take necessarily a big hit, just getting the ball in play.”
With Kentucky winning Sunday’s game over the Hoosiers, the two teams will play for a right to advance to Super Regionals at 5 p.m. CST Monday.
