While a few teams around the country kicked off their college football seasons Saturday, nearly three dozen Kentucky Wildcats were part of a contingent that spent the afternoon at the Owensboro Sportscenter for the “Blitzing the ‘Boro” fan fest.
The 2023 Kentucky Kick Off, sponsored by Triple Crown Realty Group and Atmos Energy, was part of an effort by The 15 Club, UK’s Name, Image and Likeness collective, to bring the team to western Kentucky. UK student-athletes rotated through different areas of the Sportscenter floor, which essentially made them available to everyone at one point during the afternoon.
Quarterback Devin Leary and running back Ray Davis sat alongside the Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, and answered questions from fans — and even handled some heckling from offensive lineman Marques Cox and defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine from their seats in the crowd. Linebacker J.J. Weaver wasn’t too far behind, either, in what turned out to be an offense versus defense debate.
Just moments later, Cox was swarmed by a group of young kids asking for him to autograph their UK footballs.
On the other end of the floor, running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye filmed defensive backs JQ Hardaway and Jordan Lovett launching themselves around inside of an inflatable bouncy castle. Each bounce rocked the sides of the structure, serving as a reminder just how large Division I football players really are.
Nearby, offensive linemen Courtland Ford and Tanner Bowles played cornhole with a group of kids.
And, cameras were set up with lighting in the middle of the floor so fans could take pictures with their favorite players.
“It’s exciting just having a fan base that really cares about their players and the organization and cares about what we’re doing and the goals we’re trying to achieve,” Davis said. “It’s definitely surreal walking on campus, seeing people stop me and talking about how they’re super excited for the season.
“It’s exciting to see that people truly care, and they’re excited to see what we’ve got going on. As you can see, we’ve got a bunch of good guys back there and they’re excited about playing.”
Even after adding 14 transfers in the offseason — a group that includes Bowles (Alabama), Cox (Northern Illinois), Davis (Vanderbilt), Ford (Southern California), Hardaway (Cincinnati), Leary (N.C. State) and Sumo-Karngbaye (N.C. State) — it wasn’t difficult to see how quickly this year’s Wildcats have bonded.
“We spend a lot of time together on the field and especially off the field, so we’re trying to build that camaraderie and chemistry,” Davis said. “It really shows on the field — you’ve got to be able to trust your brothers. You know that person’s got your back no matter what, and I know a lot of these guys do. From the moment I stepped on campus to the moment I stepped in the locker room, I felt like I’d been here for multiple years.”
Of course, fans wanted to know more.
“Can you guys do us a big favor and beat the Tennessee Vols this year?” asked one man, to a response of cheering from the crowd and a grin from Leary.
“Which receiver is your favorite?” another asked Leary.
The veteran quarterback gracefully sidestepped the question like an incoming sack attempt, but still found nice things to say about each of the Cats’ offensive weapons.
“Honestly, every single one of those guys in that whole room, they bring a different aspect and different talent to the whole entire room,” Leary said. “You see Barion Brown, sometimes you just throw the ball to a spot and he knows when to go run and get it. Dane Key, his catch radius is insane. He’s able to go up and make all the plays. Then young guys like Anthony Brown are good route runners. Throughout the course of this year, even being able to throw to guys like Ray, JuTahn (McClain), Demi and Ramon (Jefferson) out of the backfield, and our tight end room is loaded as well.
“There’s so much different talent that everyone brings to the table, I’m just excited to be the point guard of the offense.”
Perhaps the most impressive question avoidance came from Davis, after a young fan asked him what UK’s record would be.
“1-0 every day,” Davis said. “We’ve got to win today, win tomorrow, win the day after that. Count that up, I guess that’s 3-0. You get one shot every day to get better, and it’s one at a time.”
Some other little-known facts emerged Saturday, too. For example, Davis listens to three country songs before every game — a habit he picked up playing in Nashville for the last two years — and they have to be by artists Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Florida Georgia Line. He also wears his in-game socks to bed the night before a contest.
“I wore them before the Kentucky game,” Davis said with a laugh, referring to his 129-yard, one-touchdown performance in Vanderbilt’s 24-21 win last season. “That kind of proved to be right, so I’ve got to keep wearing the socks.”
Saturday was all fun and games for the Cats, but they can also tell how excited UK fans are for the season to begin — and they’re embracing the challenge of meeting those expectations.
“You see it every day, you see what each and every player in every position room brings to the table,” Leary said. “... Every single day, come out with a purpose and make sure we’re practicing and getting game-ready. It’s been a lot of fun.”
