While a few teams around the country kicked off their college football seasons Saturday, nearly three dozen Kentucky Wildcats were part of a contingent that spent the afternoon at the Owensboro Sportscenter for the “Blitzing the ‘Boro” fan fest.

The 2023 Kentucky Kick Off, sponsored by Triple Crown Realty Group and Atmos Energy, was part of an effort by The 15 Club, UK’s Name, Image and Likeness collective, to bring the team to western Kentucky. UK student-athletes rotated through different areas of the Sportscenter floor, which essentially made them available to everyone at one point during the afternoon.

