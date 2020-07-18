Owensboro’s Brad Wilkerson, an eight-year major leaguer who was Kentucky’s Mr. Baseball at Apollo High School and national collegiate player of the year at Florida, has joined the baseball staff at Jacksonville University.
On Friday, JU announced that Wilkerson, 43, will be assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
“I’m excited to come back to the college game.” Wilkerson said. “I’m blessed to be part of a quality baseball program at Jacksonville, and I’m all about helping the program move forward in every way I can.
“As recruiting coordinator, communication is a big part of the process, and I’m looking forward to helping others reach their dream of playing baseball at the college level. We’ll bring in kids that we will push to reach their full potential and, perhaps, the next level.”
Jacksonville, a NCAA Division I program that competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference, is thrilled to bring Wilkerson aboard.
“We are so excited to have Brad join our coaching staff,” said Dolphins head coach Chris Hayes. “He is one of the most successful two-way players in the history of college baseball. He was dominant on the mound and feared at the plate.
“He was a great player, but is even a better coach. He knows the game and is a tremendous communicator. His passion, energy and work ethic are contagious and will be so beneficial to our guys.”
For Wilkerson, the feeling is mutual.
“Chris Hayes is a Jacksonville kid, a JU kid, and you will not find a head coach anywhere in the country more passionate about his program,” Wilkerson said. “Hopefully, I can bring in some intangibles that will help grow the program.
“We’re all in with Jacksonville. It’s a great city, and we’re looking forward to being part of a great community.”
At Florida, Wilkerson helped lead the Gators to the College Baseball World series in 1996 and 1998, becoming a three-time first-team All-American. He was the first player in collegiate history to hit 20 home runs, steal 20 bases and win 10 games on the mound in one season and still holds numerous school records. He was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.
Wilkerson was drafted in the first round of the 1998 MLB Draft as the 33rd overall selection. In 2002, he was named The Sporting News National League Rookie of the Year after belting a rookie record 20 home runs for the Montreal Expos. He hit the last homer in Expos history before the franchise moved to Washington in 2004. He became the first Nationals player to hit for the cycle.
Wilkerson also played for the Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays before retiring in 2009. Since then, he has coached for USA Baseball and also at the high school level.
In 1995, while playing for USA Baseball, Wilkerson was MVP of the World Junior Baseball Championship, and he won a gold medal as the starting center fielder for the United States in the 2000 Olympic Games.
Playing for coach Bob Mantooth at Apollo, Wilkerson was a five-year varsity starter as a pitcher-outfielder. In 1994, Wilkerson helped drive the Eagles to the semifinals of the KHSAA State Tournament, played at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The following season, as a senior, he was a high school All-American and won Mr. Baseball honors in the commonwealth.
Wilkerson was head baseball coach at The King’s Academy near his home in West Palm Beach, Florida, from 2015-19.
