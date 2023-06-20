Steve Wilkey made a hole-in-one Sunday at Ben Hawes Golf Club. He aced hole No. 12 from 123 yards using an 8-iron. The shot was witnessed by Dan Stemple.
GO GOLF
Ellington Cox (Leitchfield) won the girls 11-12 9-hole division (51) in the GO Junior Golf Series on Friday at Madisonville Country Club. Maggie Graves (Beaver Dam) won girls 13-15 9-hole division (43).
Jackson Crick (Hopkinsville) won boys 11-12 9-hole (41). Bowen Coots (Beaver Dam) won boys 13-15 9-hole (41).
In 3-hole divisions Scott Ralston (Madisonville) won boys 8-under (12). Ainsley Morris (Central City) won girls 8-under (15).
In 18-hole divisions Seth Moore (Beaver Dam) won boys 16-18 championship (75). Sydney Browning (Madisonville) won girls 16-18 championship (90). Cameron Davis (Henderson) won girls 13-15 championship (99). Johnny Brown (Bowling Green) won boys 13-15 championship (77).
In 6-hole divisions Ella Perry (Hopkinsville) won girls 9-10 (27). Will Nahlik (Hopkinsville) won boys 9-10 (25).
BASEBALL
The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers fell to Evansville Pate 5-4 on Monday in Evansville.
Pate scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a fielder’s choice. Connor Hallmark and Matthew Smith each had two hits for the Bombers.
The Bombers beat Rockport (Ind.) 10-0 on Friday at Kamuf Park.
Post 9 smacked 12 hits as Josh Mayes was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gavyn Minyard went 2-fo-3 with two RBIs. Aiden Wells went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Easton Blandford and Smith each hit a double.
Noah Cook pitched five innings, giving up two hits while striking out five and walking three.
