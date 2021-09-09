Owensboro High School volleyball player Brooklyn Williams can’t help but laugh when she recalls her official introduction to the sport back in sixth grade.
“I tried out for the team,” Williams said, “and I was awful.”
Williams, of course, is awful no more — instead, she’s a driving force for a resurgent Lady Devils program that sits 10-6 this fall.
“It’s taken us a while, but we’re coming together real well,” said Williams, a junior front-line player who is among the team’s leaders in kills and blocks. “We have worked hard to become a better team, and that hard work is beginning to pay off for us.
“The mindset here has really changed. Everyone is pulling for each other and nobody has a bad attitude — it’s really fun to be part of this program.”
After her admittedly inauspicious debut in the sport as a sixth-grader, Williams began to make serious strides in volleyball the following year.
“I had always played basketball and it just took me a while to get used to volleyball,” Williams said. “At the same time, my coordination and athleticism began to improve and everything just started coming together for me — I played for the (OHS) freshman team as a seventh-grader.
“I feel like I’ve come a long way since I started. My defense is so much better than it was in the beginning, and as I got more time on the court and had some success, my confidence level started to rise.
“It takes hard work and you have to stick with it; when you do, good things happen for you.”
Lady Devils head coach Melissa Hibbs has noticed.
“She has come a long, long way the past few years,” Hibbs said of Williams, a 6-foot middle- and right-side hitter. “The thing about Brooklyn is that she’s not only improved athletically, she’s improved as a leader. She’s positive and encouraging to everyone on our team, and that has contributed greatly to the team chemistry we have.
“Brooklyn is also a highly productive player at the net who has helped us become a better team and a better program with her on-court performance — she can be a force around the net with her blocks and kills.”
Williams noted the balance throughout the 9th District and believes OHS can be a factor in the postseason.
“I like our team and we’re only going to get better as the season continues,” Williams said. “We’re already showing a lot of improvement, but we still have a lot we can get better at, and this group is willing to put in the time it takes to get better.
“We have the energy, confidence, attitude, and ability to be a very good team by the end of the season — I believe we’ll be ready to win when it matters.”
