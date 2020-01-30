BATON ROUGE, La. — Emmitt Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 LSU defeated Alabama 90-76 on Wednesday night for the Tigers’ ninth straight victory.
Skylar Mays scored 18 points for LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC), which has won its first seven conference games for a second straight season and is the only SEC team unbeaten in league play.
Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points for Alabama (12-8, 4-3).
No. 7 Dayton 73, Duquesne 69
PITTSBURGH — Obi Toppin had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 Dayton hold off Duquesne.
Dayton (19-2, 8-0 Atlantic 10) led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but Duquesne (15-5, 5-3) used a 15-2 run to close the gap.
No. 10 Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57
NEWARK, N.J. — Myles Powell scored 24 points despite a woeful shooting effort and No. 10 Seton Hall won its 10th straight game with a victory over DePaul.
Jared Rhoden added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Pirates (16-4, 8-0 Big East) rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit to beat the Blue Demons (13-8, 1-7) for the second time this season.
No. 14 Mich. STate 79, northwestern 50
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 18 points and Xavier Tillman had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead No. 14 Michigan State (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) to the blowout win.
Pat Spencer scored 11 for the Wildcats (6-14, 1-9).
No. 21 Houston 69, East Carolina 59
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Caleb Mills scored 18 points to help No. 21 Houston (17-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) beat East Carolina.
Houston overcame a strong performance from Jayden Gardner, who had 29 points and 19 rebounds for the Pirates (9-12, 3-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.