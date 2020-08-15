Jacques Williams grew up in an Owensboro High School Red Devils world in the 1960s and ’70s.
Living on the west end of the city in a section called Mechanicsville, Williams was intimately familiar with the OHS tradition and mystique, playing sandlot football with and against many future Red Devils in his neighborhood.
The catch, of course, was that Williams was ticketed to attend Owensboro Catholic High School.
“OHS was a state powerhouse and I had to listen to that chatter everyday,” Williams said, with a chuckle. “It inspired me to work hard, my parents bought me some weights, and the competition with my friends in the neighborhood drove me every day.”
By the time Williams reached junior high school, he was an undersized running back who helped lead St. Stephen to consecutive undefeated seasons in the Catholic League.
“We thought we were pretty good, so our coach scheduled a scrimmage against Faust (in the OHS system),” Williams recalled. “They beat us badly, and it showed us we weren’t as good as we thought we were.”
So, Williams and his Catholic teammates kept working.
“I was blessed at Catholic to be surrounded by some great athletes and some great teammates,” he recalled. “When we were sophomores, Fred Gibson became our head coach and things changed pretty quickly. We had a very good team in 1972.”
And, it was in ’72 that the Aces finally got over the hump against city rival OHS, upsetting the Red Devils 13-7 before a standing-room-only crowd at Rash Stadium.
“I remember that night like it was yesterday,” Williams said, nearly 48 years later. “No one gave us a chance. The game went back and forth for four quarters and we were able to come out on top.
“We had a great football booster club, and there was a big party that night after the game. It was a big night, a historic night for our program, and it was just a crazy scene.”
The Aces lost only one game in ’72 — a memorable affair at Union County against an undefeated Braves team coached by Mojo Hollowell. The following year, five key injuries short-circuited high hopes and Catholic went 6-4. In Williams’ senior year, 1974, Catholic lost only once — dropping a 20-8 decision to Owensboro, which would go on to finish undefeated and win the KHSAA Class 2-A state championship.
“I played for (Owensboro) Coach (Gerald) Poynter in the East-West All-Star Game after the season,” said Williams, who led the state in scoring as a senior. “He told me that the game they played against us was their toughest of the year.”
By the time the dust had settled at Catholic, Williams had become the program’s career rushing leader, and — despite his 5-foot-8, 160-pound stature — was one of the prized recruits coming out of western Kentucky.
“I thought I was going to Indiana, but I took a visit up there in the winter and it snowed and snowed and it was just freezing,” Williams recalled. “I kind of a homebody anyway, and I remember saying to myself, ‘I don’t know about this.’
“Coach Jim Byers out of Evansville then visited and said to come over and stay the weekend at UE. Well, Kenny Flaspoehler, my old quarterback at Catholic, was already over there, and when I visited it felt just about perfect. It felt like being home, and it turned out to be an excellent place for me to be.”
With the Purple Aces, Williams returned punts and kicks before finally getting his chance at running back early in his freshman season. He took advantage of the opportunity by scoring five touchdowns at St. Joseph’s — tying a program record.
More success followed at UE, but by the end of his collegiate career Williams noticed things on the gridiron were different.
“I relied on my speed and quickness for my success as a running back,” Williams said, “but by the time I ended my college career there were guys just as fast and just as quick as me, but also much bigger. I literally saw the college game change during my years at Evansville.”
Williams received an invitation to camp with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent, but declined the opportunity.
Though his playing career ended over 40 years ago, Williams’ legacy has lived on through his sons and grandsons — all running backs. His sons include Jacques II (Apollo/Kentucky Wesleyan), James (Apollo/Georgetown) and Von (Owensboro Catholic/Louisville). His grandsons include Landon Board (Owensboro/Middle Tennessee) and Lebron Board, currently at Apollo.
“I’ve been truly blessed by football, in so many ways through the years,” Williams said. “The game has been such a big part of my life and the lives of so many family members — just truly blessed to have been a part of it.
“Oh my, it’s been a great ride.”
