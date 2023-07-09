OWESPTS-07-09-23 WILLIAMS FEATURE

Owensboro bodybuilder Wayne Williams was one of only 20 competitors worldwide invited to the 2023 Masters Olympia next month in Romania.

 Provided photo

When Wayne Williams was invited to compete in the 2023 Masters Olympia bodybuilding competition, he knew the following months would be a challenge — but it wasn’t an opportunity he was willing to pass up.

Of the 400,000 competitors associated with the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation, Owensboro’s Williams was among only 20 who were selected for the 212 Bodybuilding division at the prestigious event Aug. 26-27 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

