When Wayne Williams was invited to compete in the 2023 Masters Olympia bodybuilding competition, he knew the following months would be a challenge — but it wasn’t an opportunity he was willing to pass up.
Of the 400,000 competitors associated with the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation, Owensboro’s Williams was among only 20 who were selected for the 212 Bodybuilding division at the prestigious event Aug. 26-27 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
However, to be eligible, Williams — who is billed at 5-foot-41/2 and weighed 278 pounds when he was invited in April — had four months to make the 212-pound weight minimum.
“This is my first time for Olympia,” said Williams, 45, who works out at Iron Jungle Family Fitness. “Most of the time, you’ve got to get chosen or win a certain qualification.
“The last year, I’ve been an open division competitor (more than 212 pounds) but when they chose me, I chose to drop the pounds.”
By Saturday, Williams shared, he weighed 225 pounds — using a regimen that includes training twice a day for seven days a week, in addition to working regular jobs, and paying close attention to everything he eats.
“There’s a real science to the diet,” he said. “It’s knowing how much to eat, nutritional facts and all that so you don’t damage muscle or lose muscle while you’re cutting weight.
“It’s been kind of rough so far trying to drop that kind of weight, but I’ll do whatever it takes.”
Williams, also a certified U.S. health and fitness coach, has been in the sport for two decades, but this will be his first trip out of the country to compete.
“I’ve been around this for a long time,” he said. “I’ve competed in Chicago multiple times, Phoenix, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia. I’ve been picked as Best in Show often, because I always try to make sure they remember me when I get on stage.”
Williams’s journey into professional bodybuilding began when a friend invited him to a show in 2001, and it’s been a passion of his ever since.
“The crazy thing is I’ve been lifting weights for my entire life, from childhood,” he said. “From first grade up, I was getting involved with martial arts and mixed combat fighting, really up until 2014 when I had my last cage fight.
“I traveled the country doing boxing and cage fighting, but back then the minimum weight was 168 pounds and I weighed 130 before I started. I started working out to get bigger, and that’s how I got into bodybuilding.”
Now, his focus is undeterred as he prepares for next month’s event.
“There are several weeks until the show, but I’ve got six working weeks,” he said. “I’ll get on the plane on the 20th to fly out to Romania. I’ll keep my cardio high, keep my protein high, no carbs, and keep the same training regimen. I’ll keep everything the same so I can hold on to muscle mass and still drop the weight to make 212.”
By going a week early, Williams noted, it’ll give his body time to acclimate to the weather changes and time difference, while also giving him the chance to soak in the experience.
“We’ll get to walk around and see some things, and I’ll be at the pro meet and greets where people can come and get autographs and take pictures and stuff,” he said.
And, of course, his goal is to win.
“It’s going to be exciting, but also a little bit nervous,” Williams said, with a laugh. “I usually don’t get too nervous, but this is one of the biggest shows in the world. Just to be picked for it is crazy to me. I never dreamed anything like this would come true.”
