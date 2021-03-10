Carson Williams wasn’t one of the four Western Kentucky basketball players honored by Conference USA on Monday, but the burly 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior power forward’s value to the Hilltoppers is supreme.
Williams, who struggled early in the season in a new role for the team, is playing his best basketball of the season as WKU begins play in the C-USA Tournament on Thursday in Frisco, Texas.
And he’s fired up about the opportunity — after missing out last season due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s exciting to play in the postseason for Western for the first time,” said Williams, who transferred to WKU following his junior season at Northern Kentucky. “After not getting to play in postseason tournaments last year, I think all of us are excited and ready to go.”
Williams scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in 29 minutes on Saturday, when the Hilltoppers fended off Old Dominion 60-57 in E.A. Diddle Arena — a victory that secured the program’s first regular season conference championship since 2009.
But statistics, alone, don’t reveal what was provided by Williams, who set an early tone by diving after loose balls and keeping the ball alive around the basket with constant hustle.
“The will to win is always a factor, in every game,” said Williams, the 2016 Kentucky Mr. Basketball selection out of Owen County High School. “To be successful, you have to be willing to do all the little things in the course of the game and that’s what I try to do every time I’m out there.”
Last season as a junior, Williams’ role shifted for the Hilltoppers after star center Charles Bassey was lost with a season-ending leg injury on Dec. 19, 2019, in WKU’s 86-79 overtime victory over visiting Arkansas.
Transplanted to the pivot, Williams consistently battled taller players but nonetheless delivered a huge season — averaging 14 points and 6.6 rebpunds per game, shooting 56% from the field and making 75% of his free throws to help Western go 20-10.
“Carson has done everything we’ve asked of him and he’s done it very well,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said last season. “He’s been a warrior in the paint for us.”
This season, however, following Bassey’s return, Williams was moved back to power forward and the results were sketchy early on.
“It took him some time for him to adjust and that’s understandable,” Stansbury said of Williams, “but Carson’s played really well for us over the second half of the season, and that’s been very encouraging to see.”
After a sluggish start, Williams is up to 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 47% from the field, including 40% (14-of-35) from 3-point range.
Now, Williams believes the Hilltoppers (18-6, 11-3 C-USA) are primed for success in this week’s conference tournament, the winner of which receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
WKU faces the winner of Wednesday’s Texas-San Antonio vs. Charlotte matchup at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinal round.
“It feels great to achieve a goal we set before the start of the season,” Williams said of Western’s regular season title. “It’s a great accomplishment and should give us confidence heading into the postseason.
“Our coaching staff will have us as prepared as we can possibly be and we’re looking forward to the opportunity in front of us.”
