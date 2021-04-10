Gavin Wimsatt decided he wanted to stick with the red uniform.
Wimsatt, a four-star junior quarterback at Owensboro High School, committed to Rutgers on Friday afternoon. As has become more the custom, Wimsatt made his announcement with a video on Twitter.
The Scarlet Knights’ primary colors are red and black, just like OHS.
The Big 10 school in New Brunswick, New Jersey, had made a major push in recent months to land Wimsatt, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the top prospect in Kentucky, per 247 Sports.
A 6-foot-3, 200-pounder, Wimsatt is the nation’s No. 89 recruit, according to 247Sports. He is ranked the nation’s No. 60 high school football recruit and third-ranked dual-threat quarterback by Rivals.com.
The University of Kentucky had long made Wimsatt a primary recruiting target, giving him the attention befitting one of the best quarterback prospects from this state in 20 years.
Vince Marrow, UK’s lead recruiter, put this out on Twitter after Wimsatt committed to Rutgers: “BBN you win some and you loose some I wish every player I recruited nothing but the best. This will be one of the best classes UKCoachStoops will sign since we been here. Go Big Blue.”
OHS head coach Jay Fallin joined many on social media in congratulating his quarterback on his college decision.
“Gavin has found the perfect place for him,” Fallin said. “He knows he feels really great with the relationship with Coach (Greg) Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. We’re all really happy.
“Coach Schiano has a lot of experience at the college level, he was a head coach at the NFL. He and Gleeson, as a tandem, are an excellent pair of recruiters. Gavin feels it’s a great place where he will continue to be developed as a quarterback.”
Wimsatt threw for 2,070 yards and 26 touchdowns last season while rushing for 408 yards and six more touchdowns on the ground on the way to being named the Class 5-A Player of the Year.
While hitting 61.7% of his passes, Wimsatt helped lead OHS to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the Class 5-A state championship game in 2020.
In addition to the Scarlet Knights, Wimsatt’s final list of schools included Louisville, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Oregon, West Virginia and Cincinnati.
Schiano just finished his first season back in charge at Rutgers, a program he helped turn into a big winner from 2001-11. Schiano was a former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and almost landed the Tennessee job in 2017.
Schiano got the call from Wimsatt on Friday, per New Jersey media. Schiano and Gleeson had worked on recruiting the blue-chip prospect.
Wimsatt was reportedly drawn in by the offensive line class Rutgers has built for 2022 and beyond: The Scarlet Knights earned four offensive line commitments in the first week of February.
In Wimsatt, Rutgers has a prototype quarterback for the offense Gleeson prefers.
Wimsatt has always been considered an outstanding athlete, and he has a legitimately powerful throwing arm.
He has grown tremendously in his understanding of how to better play quarterback.
Wimsatt has shown he can make the big throws, and also hit the short-to-medium routes with good touch, even when he’s on the move. Wimsatt became much better hitting middle routes over rushing defenders during his junior season.
