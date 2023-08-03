OWESPTS-08-03-23 WIMSATT FEATURE

Rutgers quarterback and former Owensboro High School star Gavin Wimsatt looks to pass during the first half of a college football game against Minnesota on Oct. 29, 2022, in Minneapolis.

There’s no question that Gavin Wimsatt was set up to be the future of the Rutgers quarterback position, especially after his unconventional arrival to campus in 2021, and the Scarlet Knights’ coaches are excited to hand the keys over to the former Owensboro High School star prior to the start of fall camp.

Alleviating any questions around a quarterback duel, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano named Wimsatt the team’s starter prior to Big Ten Media Days last week in Indianapolis — noting the 6-foot-23, 225-pound junior’s constant improvement as a key factor in his decision.

