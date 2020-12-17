Gavin Wimsatt overcame a moment of adversity last Friday night with a calm, focused response.
That helped Owensboro High School reach the Class 5-A state championship game this Saturday
The junior quarterback for OHS had a pass intercepted early in the fourth quarter by Frederick Douglass’ Caden Johnson. Frederick Douglass scored a touchdown five plays later to take a 27-21 lead in its Class 5-A semifinal game at Rash Stadium.
Wimsatt had encouraging teammates all around him on the OHS sideline before he went back out with the offense.
“That’s who we are,” OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. “We ought to see 10 guys on the field and everybody on the sideline picking their teammates up when they make mistakes.”
The 6-foot-3, 209-pound quarterback was about to go back on the field and lead one of the most monumental drives in OHS’ illustrious football history.
OHS had to have a touchdown, and there were five minutes left on the clock.
“That was definitely the mindset,” Wimsatt said this week. “There was no way to go into that drive thinking anything else; me and my guys knew we had to score, and we were going to score.”
Wimsatt made smart passes and precision runs, with him protecting the football every time, over the nine plays to get in position for what would be a game-tying touchdown. He hit Evan Avery with a pass in the flat from the Frederick Douglass 7 yard line, and Avery dove over the pylon for the score with just under two minutes left.
Kicker Drew Lanz’s extra point proved to be the game-winner of a 28-27 thriller.
Fallin talked this week about giving players and coaches building blocks to be successful.
“I can remember when he was getting ready to have his first start, in a scrimmage against Franklin-Simpson, as a sophomore, and they were a very good team,” Fallin said. “Because of the scrimmage set up, I was standing right behind him, and he was very nervous, visibly so. That’s what it’s like to be a quarterback in the offense we run. He’s very even keel now.”
It has been part of an overall natural maturing process for Wimsatt from his sophomore to junior seasons. He is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class, ranked the No. 2 dual-threat passer and No. 40 prospect in the nation overall by Top247. The Irish Illustrated.com site called Wimsatt one of Notre Dame’s top targets in the 2022 class.
He also has offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and Michigan State, among other Power 5 schools.
Right now, Wimsatt is concentrating on getting ready for a tough Bowling Green defense in the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game of the UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals.
The 5-A state championship game will be the 24th start at quarterback in Wimsatt’s career. He has thrown for 2,070 yards and 26 touchdowns this season.
Getting the Red Devils through that game-winning drive is another experience that should help Wimsatt in the state championship game.
“I had a conversation with him right before that series, and I just said ‘Hey, it’s gonna be fine. Just one play at a time, forget about what happened, execute us down the field.’ He did just that,” Fallin said.
Wimsatt put to good use the new-found ability to block out the errors and move to the next play.
“You’ve got to have a short-term memory about it, forget about it and move on,” Wimsatt said. “Really with all that, my teammates helped me calm down.
“I used to hang my head a little bit, it might go into the next drive, but this year it’s kind of like forget about it, that’s in the past, got to get over it.”
That view helped Wimsatt with a state semifinal on the line.
“We’ve told him from the beginning great quarterbacks have very short memories,” OHS assistant coach Jeff Reese said. “Young quarterbacks, they let one mistake turn into two. He’s been able to understand ‘This is the mistake, I’ve learned from it, it’s not going to happen again, let’s play the next play.’ He’s so talented that the next play could be one of the most amazing things you’ve ever seen. He can self correct because he’s so talented.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.