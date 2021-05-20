Gavin Wimsatt and Joe Humphreys were in an upper level group of quarterbacks at the Elite 11 regional last Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.
Wimsatt, who will be a senior at Owensboro High School, and Humphreys, who also will be a senior at Daviess County, got some notice in a group that included a quarterback commit to Alabama and another commit to Oregon.
Of course, Wimsatt made a highly publicized commitment to Rutgers in early April. The recruitment of the 4-star quarterback drew a lot of attention because Kentucky had made him a primary target.
Among the six groups of quarterbacks, Wimsatt and Humphreys were both in the 2022 class top tier along with Alabama commit Ty Simpson, Oregon commit Tanner Bailey, Florida State commit Nicco Marchiol, Kentucky commit Destin Wade, and Zach Pyron for Baylor.
MJ Morris, Tevin Carter and Jayden Maiava all hold multiple Power 5 offers. Kids from 26 states were at the Elite 11 Nashville combine.
“It was pretty cool being in that group,” Humphreys said.
This Nashville Regional was a showcase that Wimsatt said he’d been looking forward to for a long time.
“This was probably the biggest one I was waiting on,” Wimsatt said. “Just the quarterback competitions, it’s one of the best, if not the best, quarterback competitions in the country.
“It was fun competing with them. You’re watching them, but you’re definitely competing with them, too. Just being a part of it was really good.”
After the camp was over on Sunday, Elite 11 officials picked who they would invite to nationals, which will be in Los Angeles on June 28.
Wimsatt was invited, along with Simpson.
“I was lucky enough to be one of those people they invited,” Wimsatt said. “It will be fun.”
Being in a group with some of the best high school quarterbacks in the country got Humphreys paying close attention to how they threw the football.
“Ty Simpson, everything he did was so fluid, I was really paying attention to what he was doing,” Humphreys said. “It’s amazing to see a kid that age who can throw a ball that well.”
Humphreys looked for things he could pick up on to improve his own passing technique as well. He holds several offers from NCAA Division I programs, including Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee, Kent State, Akron and UAB.
At the Lipscomb Academy football field, the participants started the day with combine testing, where they ran the 40-yard dash, did shuttles, verticals, and a power ball toss. Then there were passing drills for three hours.
Humphreys was ranked in the top eight in the 9-throw Pro Day station, where throws were scored and compared.
“There were eight different stations, we were throwing the ball a lot,” Humphreys said. “I was looking to compete, then learning was the second most important thing.”
There were several former NFL quarterbacks who helped with the Nashville Regional, including Trent Dilfer, who is now head coach at Lipscomb Academy.
Brian Stumpf, president of Elite 11, said on social media that the Nashville Regional had arguably the deepest group of signal callers they’d seen this year.
“All of this, it helps with exposure,” Humphreys said. “It was definitely a learning experience.”
