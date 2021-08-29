This has the potential to be a special season for folks who like to see really good quarterbacks who can throw the football a long way.
Seldom, if ever, in the same couple of seasons have there been two quarterbacks in Owensboro-Daviess County who have each done big things throwing and running the football.
It was very interesting watching Owensboro High School’s Gavin Wimsatt and Daviess County’s Joe Humphreys play against each other in last year’s City-County matchup.
The last chance to see that matchup again will be on Friday at Reid Stadium, when OHS goes there to take on Daviess County.
A lot of people backing both teams have done some stat watching, particularly the last two seasons, when it comes to comparing performances of these two outstanding high school quarterbacks.
Each quarterback was very active passing for touchdowns and running for scores also in last year’s game, a 42-34 win for OHS.
Wimsatt is a four-star-rated quarterback at Owensboro High School. Wimsatt has committed to Rutgers and is a strong Mr. Football candidate. Wimsatt plans to move to New Jersey during the winter break and enroll at Rutgers for the spring semester.
That means the next few months could and should add greatly to the legacy of this young man who has meant so much to the Red Devils in a lot of different ways the last few years.
Wimsatt has had a good start to the season, going 1-1 with a season-opening loss to Class 6-A power St. Xavier and a strong, bounce-back 44-7 win at Apollo.
The 6-foot-3 senior has thrown for 282 yards against St. X and 222 yards against Apollo, with four touchdowns total through the air. He has also rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in two games.
Wimsatt has done what seniors do when they’ve had nearly 30 games of starting experience to draw from. He has been a major threat with almost every offensive snap, and he has been steady, very effective and quite adept at picking his spots to throw or run.
The other quarterback in this top-billing matchup is Humphreys, who picked the right time to put up eye-popping numbers for DC (2-0).
The 6-3 senior, who picked up an offer from Army recently, didn’t have a huge start to the season, but he put up staggering numbers on Friday night.
Humphreys threw for 567 yards — No. 7 on the KHSAA all-time, single-game yardage list — and six touchdowns in DC’s 56-19 beating of Owensboro Catholic.
Humphreys went up top for big-time yardage touchdown passes. His connection with his receivers led to 33-of-38 passing for 86.8%.
This was a high-level performance no matter who it was against for Humphreys, who also has offers from Appalachian State and UAB, among others.
It also set the stage for a week with some chatter and picking apart of each quarterback’s game, arm, feet, ability to keep plays alive, how well they throw into tight spaces.
Some folks will be looking at this as Wimsatt vs. Humphreys, or maybe that should be Humphreys vs. Wimsatt.
There will be more to it than that, of course.
The surrounding casts in this game will determine plenty of things.
Humphreys will have to challenge an OHS defense that got better against Apollo.
Wimsatt will likely push a Daviess County defense that has to prepare for him and the rushing game that has Kenyata Carbon and Tramel Barksdale.
Ultimately, all eyes will be on Wimsatt and Humphreys to see what they’re going to do with the football.
