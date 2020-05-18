Gavin Wimsatt checks all the boxes when it comes to his ability as a football player.
A rising junior quarterback for the Owensboro High School Red Devils, Wimsatt stands 6-foot-3, weighs 200 pounds, throws the ball with a high degree of accuracy and doesn’t mind using his legs to gain yardage, either.
Wimsatt is fast, strong, intelligent and highly skilled — and a whole host of collegiate football programs are taking notice at warp speed.
All three of the commonwealth’s FBS programs — Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky — have extended scholarship offers to Wimsatt, in addition to in-state FCS programs Murray State and Eastern Kentucky.
At least three other Power Five programs from neighboring states — Missouri, West Virginia and Vanderbilt — also have reportedly offered Wimsatt.
Expect the trend to continue.
Recently, I spoke with former Red Devil high school All-American running back Mark Higgs, and he seemed astonished that OHS — historically renowned for its relentless running game — now considered the forward pass its friend.
But when I began reeling off Wimsatt’s 2019 passing statistics as a sophomore — 192-of-351 through the air for 2,729 yards and 31 touchdowns — Higgs instantly got the picture.
“Nice numbers for a sophomore,” responded Higgs, who knows a little something about nice numbers; having rushed for a program-record 6,721 yards and 75 touchdowns as a star at OHS in the early 1980s. “Very nice numbers.”
Wimsatt also rushed for 564 yards and 12 TDs on only 87 carries (6.5 ypc) last fall.
“I’m really pleased with the way he’s developed back there, the way he’s become a leader for us,” OHS head coach Jay Fallin said of Wimsatt late last season. “Gavin’s obviously very talented, but he’s also the type of player who makes those around him better.”
Fallin paused and smiled.
“Gavin’s young, but he doesn’t play young,” Fallin said. “We’re glad he’s on our side.”
And with good reason.
In his first season as a starter, Wimsatt directed Owensboro to a stupendous season. The Red Devils finished 12-2, stitched together an 11-game winning streak, routed Louisville Fairdale 41-6 for the KHSAA Class 5-A Region 1 championship and reached the state quarterfinals before dropping a 28-17 decision to Frederick Douglass in Lexington.
“It was a great year for our team,” said Wimsatt, also a star for the OHS basketball team. “I was pleased with the season I had, but it took everybody performing well to accomplish what we did. It was a team effort, for sure.”
The way Wimsatt has handled the attention he has received in recent weeks has been impressive. He’s personable, likable, accessible, mannerly and humble, and such traits will carry him a long way on the gridiron and in life.
It’s easy to see why collegiate programs have come calling, and it’s likely that many more — including some of the most elite — will eventually make their way to Owensboro to have a look at one of Kentucky’s most promising underclassmen.
A fun ride awaits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.