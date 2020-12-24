Owensboro senior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and Daviess County senior offensive lineman Jon Nalley head a list of area players selected to the 2020 Louisville Courier-Journal All-State High School Football team.
Wimsatt, who led the Red Devils to 12 consecutive victories and a trip to the KHSAA Class 5-A state finals, and Nalley were first-team selections in voting conducted by high school coaches throughout the commonwealth.
Earning second-team honors was Apollo senior offensive lineman Logan Weedman, and third-team honors went to both Owensboro senior offensive lineman Justin Millay and Apollo senior offensive lineman Parker Bates.
Honorable mention All-State recognition went to Owensboro senior wide receiver Treyvon Tinsley, Owensboro sophomore placekicker Drew Lanz, Owensboro senior linebacker Austin Gough, and Owensboro Catholic senior linebacker Chris Boarman.
UK-South Carolina game postponed
Kentucky’s men’s basketball game vs. South Carolina on Dec. 29 in Rupp Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina men’s basketball program. The decision to postpone is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
The matchup vs. South Carolina was set to be Kentucky’s SEC opener.
The league has built-in make-up dates scheduled for March 5-7 in case games are postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but a make-up date has not been determined at this time.
