It was another eventful year for area sports in 2021, and there was no more eventful occurrence than the sudden departure of Owensboro High School quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, a Kentucky Mr. Football candidate who opted to enroll at Rutgers University after competing in only three games for the Red Devils as a senior.
But there was more — much more.
Area schools continued to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, a motorcycle racing legend was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame, a strongman shattered his own world record in the raw bench press, and a local 12U youth baseball team returned honor to a proud, historic league while winning the Cal Ripken World Series.
Also, Brescia University hired a woman to direct its men’s basketball program and also serve as athletic director, Daviess County softball came within a victory of a state championship, the state’s most prolific quarterback led Daviess County football to a big season, Owensboro overcame a ton of adversity to make another deep KHSAA football playoff run, and Owensboro won an American Legion Baseball state championship for the first time since 2008.
1-GAVIN WIMSATT LEAVES RED DEVILS EARLY FOR RUTGERSGavin Wimsatt’s high school football career with the Owensboro Red Devils came to an end in early September — and in stunning fashion.
Following Owensboro’s 49-42 victory at Daviess County in the third game of the 2021 season, Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin confirmed that the four-star quarterback prospect would enroll the following week at Rutgers, the Big Ten Conference school he committed to in April.
“Gavin is moving to New Jersey this weekend,” Fallin said. “He has played his last game at Owensboro High School. We love and appreciate Gavin for everything he’s done for our football program.
“In addition to being a great football player, he’s also an outstanding young man, and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”
Rumors of Wimsatt’s departure began swirling prior to the DC game.
In the win over the Panthers, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Wimsatt completed 9-of-16 passes for 77 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown strike to Ethan Pendleton late in the first quarter. Wimsatt also rushed for 33 yards on five carries, including a one-yard keeper for a TD in the third quarter.
Wimsatt concluded his abbreviated three-game senior season by going 46-of-80 through the air for 581 yards and six touchdowns, with one interception. He rushed 17 times for 133 yards and two TDs. In his first two seasons, Wimsatt directed the Red Devils to 24 victories in 27 games.
In 2019, the Red Devils finished 12-2 and reached the KHSAA Class 5-A semifinals before losing a 28-17 decision at Frederick Douglass in Lexington. That season, Wimsatt completed 192-of-351 passes for 2,729 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also rushed for 564 yards and scored 12 TDs.
In 2020, Wimsatt directed OHS to 12 consecutive victories before the Red Devils fell 17-7 to longtime rival Bowling Green in the KHSAA 5-A state championship game in Lexington — connecting on 145-of-235 passes for 2,070 yards and 26 TDs. He rushed for 408 yards and six scores.
By the time Wimsatt committed to Rutgers in the spring, 247Sports had him rated as the top football prospect in Kentucky, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in America and the No. 89 overall prospect nationally.
2-COVID’S CONTINUED EFFECT ON AREA HIGH SCHOOL SPORTSWhile the COVID-19 pandemic continued to be the proverbial elephant in the room in 2021, its effect on area high school sports wasn’t as significant, far-reaching or perplexing as it had been in its breakout year of 2020, according to most sports administrators.
“We all learned a lot in 2020 that was applied to 2021, and that made things smoother from an operational standpoint,” Owensboro High School athletic director Todd Harper said. “Shutdowns, quarantines and anxieties were still there in 2021, but they were lessened compared to 2020.”
Spring sports, completely shut down by the KHSAA in 2020, returned in 2021, but the high school football season started late (Sept. 11) and was truncated for many schools (McLean County, for instance, played only five games), and the 2020-21 high school basketball season didn’t begin until January.
And, as 2021 progressed and more and more people became vaccinated, a larger number of fans were able to return to the stands.
“The year became better financially for us,” Harper said, “simply because we could have more attendance at athletic events.”
Senate Bill 128, meanwhile, allowed student-athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility if they so chose. Among those who took advantage of the option were a pair of 3rd Region multi-sport standouts — Apollo’s Harrison Bowman and McLean County’s Brady Dame.
3-HAYDEN INDUCTED INTO MOTORSPORTS HALL OF FAMEOwensboro motorcycle racing legend, the late Nicky Hayden — known as the “Kentucky Kid” — was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, as part of its 2021 class of inductees. A nod to his racing number of 69, Hayden is the 269th inductee to the Motorsports Hall of Fame.
In 2018, Hayden was posthumously inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, but this award honored Hayden’s feats from a more mainstream perspective, as the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America recognizes those from the automotive, motorcycling, powerboats and aviation sports.
Hayden’s membership to the hall of fame recognizes the following and more from Hayden’s career in AMA Pro Racing, MotoGP and WorldSBK: 1999 AMA 600 Supersport Championship; 1999 AMA Pro Athlete of the Year Award; 2002 Daytona 200 race winner; 2002 AMA Superbike Championship; 2002 Hayden-family podium sweep at the Springfield TT; 2005 MotoGP Laguna Seca race winner; 2006 MotoGP World Championship; and 2016 WorldSBK race winner.
Hayden earned many of his accolades while riding on Honda machinery, and American Honda was instrumental in Hayden’s success throughout his career.
Accordingly, the award of being inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America was presented by former Honda team manager Gary Mathers and received by Nicky’s younger brother, Roger Hayden.
Roger Hayden also kicked off the event by riding a lap of honor aboard a Repsol edition Honda CBR1000RR, while carrying the American flag, as Nicky often did following his major racing wins.
4-MADDOX EXTENDS ALL-TIME RAW BENCH PRESS MARKOn Feb. 21, 2021, at the Hybrid Showdown meet in Miami, powerlifting history was made.
Owensboro’s Julius Maddox extended the raw bench press all-time world record — again — by lifting 355 kilograms (782.6 pounds).
Going into that meet in South Florida, Maddox already held the world record with a lift of 349.2 kilograms (770 pounds), which he set at the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival. The former Owensboro High School student was building towards this lift ever since he hit 350 kilograms (771 pounds) in February 2020.
The Hybrid Showdown was sanctioned by the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF).
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 447 pounds, Maddox was in the final flight of the meet, which included Dan Bell and Jon Call (aka Jujimufu). He started this meet with an opening bench press of 330 kilograms (727 pounds), which went up rather easily. He then took the new world record on his second attempt. Skipping his final attempt and going for the big lift on attempt number two is a classic Maddox move.
This incredible feat is another step for Maddox toward his ultimate goal of bench-pressing 800 pounds (362.8 kilograms) raw.
He attempted this milestone in June of 2020 but ultimately failed in part due to a controversial misload of the weight by the spotters assisting in the meet.
5-LOCAL YOUTH TEAM WINS CAL RIPKEN WORLD SERIESThe Owensboro Eastern 12U All-Stars completed a remarkable journey in August, defeating host Palm Beach Gardens National 7-3 in the championship game of the Cal Ripken Baseball 12U World Series in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
“I always thought we had a really good chance to win it from the get-go,” Eastern manager John Milburn said. “We have a lot of great talent on this team, and I felt that if we could stay focused the whole way that we’d have a chance to win the whole thing.
“One of the things that really helped us along the way is how we bonded as a team — the kids really came together and played for each other, believed in each other, and when you have a situation like that, good things are going to happen.”
Eastern won the title contest by plating five runs in the sixth inning, featuring the offensive firepower of Ty Lillpop, Alex Hood and Jayden James, each of whom drove home runs in the uprising.
Lillpop was named the Cal Ripken World Series Most Valuable Player, and Gunnar Hendricks was selected to the all-defensive team. Lillpop went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Eastern, which also got a third-inning homer from James.
“It’s almost hard to describe how proud I am of these guys,” Milburn said. “We’ve become one big family this summer, and we’ve had a whole lot of fun together.”
6-BRESCIA HIRES FEMALE HEAD COACH FOR MEN’S HOOPSBrescia University men’s basketball made trailblazing history in September when the program hired a female, Sarah Gayler, to become head coach of the Bearcats, as well as athletic director for the school.
Gayler, at 35, became the first female to be named a men’s basketball coach in NAIA history.
“There are two aspects of that, I am so blessed, so excited,” Gayler said. “But I’ve been coaching 13 years, and I’ve been part of a men’s program for the last 12. So, it’s just another Friday. I’m very grateful, but it’s normal.”
Gayler had experience working in basketball in Owensboro before. She was the assistant head coach of the ABA/PBL Kentucky Mavericks during their run that ended in March 2017. The team won two ABA national championships.
Before that, Gayler worked in various basketball training and coaching capacities.
Over the last few years, Gayler has worked with the Jr. NBA in Indiana and China as an international director and coach.
The last two seasons, she worked with the Milwaukee Bucks in basketball operations with an emphasis on scouting. The Bucks were NBA champions in July, and Gayler said she would get a championship ring because she worked for the organization.
7-LADY PANTHERS REACH SOFTBALL STATE TITLE GAMEDaviess County put together an outstanding season, which included 9th District and 3rd Region championships, as well as an impressive run to the KHSAA state championship game against Louisville Butler at John Cropp Stadium on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
“This was a team that never stopped battling,” longtime DCHS coach John Biggs said. “This bunch has a lot of talent, a lot of chemistry and a lot of determination, and it takes all of those assets to reach the level this team reached.
“I’m extremely proud of what this team was able to accomplish — we were one of two high school softball programs still standing at the end of the season, and that’s saying a lot.”
Daviess County defeated Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic to win the district tournament title, and beat Meade County, Butler County and Hancock County to win the regional tournament crown. In the state tournament, the Lady Panthers defeated Louisville Ballard, Pendleton County and Lewis County before falling to Louisville Butler.
Earning All-State Tournament Team honors for the Lady Panthers were senior shortstop Abby Newman, a Western Kentucky signee, and Millie Roberts, a junior catcher who has since signed with Auburn, along with slugging sophomore first baseman Jessie Daniels.
8-LED BY HUMPHREYS, DC FOOTBALL ENJOYS BIG SEASONThe 2021 football season proved to be one of the greatest in the history of Daviess County High School, which was fueled by the talents of record-breaking senior quarterback Joe Humphreys.
The Panthers finished 11-2, which included a nine-game winning streak, a district championship and a run to the KHSAA Region 1 championship game.
“It’s been a tremendous season, and it’s been a total team effort on both sides of the line and on special teams,” said DCHS head coach Matt Brannon, whose team rebounded from a 3-5 record in 2020. “This was a season of redemption, particularly for our seniors. We played to our potential, and it took us a long way.”
And, Humphreys — the state’s leading passer — led the way, completing 263-of-391 passes for 3,940 yards and 48 touchdowns while also rushing for 17 scores.
“Joe is simply outstanding in every way,” Brannon said. “He experienced an unbelievable season as our quarterback and leader.”
In addition, Gunnar Evans rushed for 1,008 yards, led the team in tackles with 135 stops and recovered six fumbles. Wide receiver Max Dees led the team with 75 receptions for 1,163 yards, and also intercepted six passes.
9-OHS FOOTBALL MAKES EXTENDED KHSAA PLAYOFF RUN
It was another banner season for the storied Owensboro High School football program, which persevered through a series of setbacks to reach the KHSAA Class 5-A state quarterfinals.
Among the challenges faced by the Red Devils was the early-season departure of senior quarterback and Kentucky Mr. Football candidate Gavin Wimsatt, who opted to enroll early at Rutgers University following the third game of the season — a 49-42 victory at Daviess County on Sept. 3.
OHS also was without two-way standout Kenyata Carbon for four games during the regular season (foot injury), but the team’s next-man-up mindset proved impressive.
“This group gives us everything they have,” said head coach Jay Fallin, whose team won 12 games in a row following a season-opening loss to eventual 6-A state champion St. Xavier. “We have pulled together with what we have and continue to stay focused on the task at hand — every day in practice, every week in games.”
Kasey Boone stepped in for Wimsatt and directed OHS to 10 consecutive wins, Tramel Barksdale rushed for 1,219 yards, with Jeremiah Goodwin and Zach Clark keying a standout defense, and Maurice Moorman becoming one of the most dominant kick-returners in the commonwealth..
10-OWENSBORO POST 9 WINS AMERICAN LEGION STATE TOURNAMENTIn the 2021 American Legion Baseball State Tournament at Mayfield in July, the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers did what they had done virtually all summer long — they played high-quality baseball.
The Bombers rolled through the tournament with decisive victories over host Mayfield (7-0), Madisonville (21-7) and Lyon County (12-1) to improve to 28-4 and advanced to the Great Lakes Regional in Morgantown, West Virginia.
It marked Owensboro Post 9’s first state championship since 2008.
“This team just loves to play baseball, loves to complete, loves to win,” Bombers manager Matt Freeman said. “We came into the tournament with a lot of confidence because of the success we’ve had all summer, and we came out of the tournament with even more confidence.
“It sounds like a cliche, I know, but this is a group that has really bonded over the course of the season and become a team full of players who pull for each other, support each other and appreciate one another’s success — that’s what’s made this group really fun to coach.”
