Gavin Wimsatt’s glorious high school football career with the storied Owensboro Red Devils has come to an end.
In a phone call to the Messenger-Inquirer following Owensboro’s 49-42 victory at Daviess County on Friday night, Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin confirmed that the 4-star quarterback prospect will enroll next week at Rutgers University, the Big Ten Conference school he committed to in April.
“Gavin is moving to New Jersey this weekend,” Fallin said. “He has played his last game at Owensboro High School.
“We love and appreciate Gavin for everything he’s done for our football program. It’s been a tremendous pleasure to coach him and watch him grow.
“In addition to being a great football player, he’s also an outstanding young man, and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors — we will be pulling for him every step of the way.”
Rumors of Wimsatt’s impending departure began swirling prior to Friday night’s kickoff.
In the win over DC, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Wimsatt completed 9-of-16 passes for 77 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown strike to Ethan Pendleton late in the first quarter. Wimsatt also rushed for 33 yards on five carries, including a one-yard keeper for a touchdown early in the third quarter.
Wimsatt concludes his abbreviated three-game senior season by going 46-of-80 through the air for 581 yards and six touchdowns, with one interception. He rushed 17 times for 133 yards and two TDs.
In his first two seasons with the Red Devils, Wimsatt directed the team to 24 victories in 27 games.
In 2019, Wimsatt’s sophomore year, the Red Devils finished 12-2 and reached the KHSAA Class 5-A semifinals before losing a 28-17 decision at Frederick Douglass in Lexington. That season, Wimsatt completed 192-of-351 passes for 2,729 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also rushed for 564 yards on 87 carries and scored 12 TDs.
As a junior in 2020, Wimsatt directed OHS to 12 consecutive victories before the Red Devils fell 17-7 to longtime rival Bowling Green in the KHSAA 5-A state championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington. Last fall, Wimsatt connected on 145-of-235 passes for 2,070 yards and 26 TDs. He rushed for 408 yards on 80 attempts with six scores.
Wimsatt was also a standout basketball player at OHS, but did not compete on the hardwood as a junior in 2020-21, opting instead to better prepare himself on the football field.
By the time Wimsatt committed to Rutgers in the spring, 247Sports had him rated as the top football prospect in Kentucky, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in America and the No. 89 overall prospect nationally.
