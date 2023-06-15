The year 1963 was momentous for what was then known as Western Kentucky State College in Bowling Green, where the winds of change were in full gale as far as the athletic department was concerned.
Sixty years have since passed.
On the football field, veteran coach Nick Denes and the Hilltoppers were coming off two consecutive winning seasons, and Denes was predicting great things for his team in 1963. How great things would actually turn out, however, even Denes could not have imagined.
The town was abuzz thanks to the return of Dale Lindsey, a hometown hero who had earned high school All-American honors at Bowling Green as a senior fullback-linebacker in 1960.
Lindsey had helped engineer a dramatic turnaround for the Purples, who had lost 26 of their previous 27 games entering his junior season. Powered by his exploits on both sides of the ball, Bowling Green won 16 games over his final two seasons to re-establish itself as a power in Western Kentucky Conference.
Hilltopper fans hoped the Lindsey magic would continue on the Hill — and it did.
Lindsey had transferred from the University of Kentucky, where star players were fleeing the taut, military-type discipline of new coach Charlie Bradshaw by the dozen — constituting what become known as the “Thin Thirty” team of 1962 at UK.
Utilizing the versatile Lindsey on both sides of the ball, Western became a small-college national power almost instantly — going 10-0-1 overall and 7-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference, which included landslide victories over its primary rivals. Western thumped Eastern Kentucky 29-6 in Richmond before closing out the regular season with a 50-0 rout of visiting Murray State.
In the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, the Hilltoppers notched one of their most impressive victories ever with a 27-0 shutout of the Coast Guard Academy, coached by former Cleveland Browns legendary quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Otto Graham.
Lindsey wasn’t the team’s only star — not by a long shot. He was joined on the All-OVC team by halfback Jim Burt, defensive back Pat Counts, tackle Frank Chambers, defensive end John Mutchler and guard Joe Bugel. Mutchler, the OVC’s Defensive Player of the Year, would earn All-American honors that season, and Bugel would later become an NFL head coach. Lindsey would go on to play middle linebacker for nine seasons in the NFL.
Western’s roster also included a halfback from Dayton, Ohio, named Vince Shelby, who became the first African-American letter-winner in school history, and would remain with the team through 1965. Shelby’s primary legacy, however, was to be the forerunner of future Black football standouts at Western, beginning with the great Dickie Moore, an All-State fullback out of Owensboro High School, in 1965.
Speaking of change, the basketball program was beginning what would turn out to be a transformational era of gargantuan proportions.
Hall of Fame coach Ed Diddle, in failing health and near the end of his illustrious 42-season run, signed the first three African-American players at Western: Louisville Seneca’s Mike Redd, Princeton Dotson’s Dwight Smith and Taylor County’s Clem Haskins.
Redd, who had led Seneca to the KHSAA state championship as Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball recipient during his senior season, decided to transfer that summer to NCAA Division II Kentucky Wesleyan, where he could play on the varsity team as a freshman. He played one season at KWC, averaging 20.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, before dropping out of school. Redd joined the Marines in 1966.
Hilltopper fans can only imagine what would have transpired had the ultra-gifted Redd remained at Western, but even without him Haskins and Smith would eventually lead the Hilltoppers to major national prominence — trailblazing the way for the multitude of Black stars who would follow, including All-American Jim McDaniels, who led WKU to the 1971 Final Four.
In the three varsity seasons played by Haskins and Smith, Western — then coached by John Oldham — went 66-15, playing in two NCAA Tournaments and one NIT. The 1965-66 team ended the season ranked No. 10 in the national polls, and the 1966-67 team rose to No. 3 in the nation before their hopes for a national championship were dashed after Haskins, a consensus First-Team All-American, broke his right wrist late in the season.
But it all started in 1963 — a landmark year of change in the storied history of Hilltopper athletics.
