Windy Hollow back to racing after working around weather

They have been able to get back to racing at Windy Hollow Speedway, but July has been a month in part ruled by the weather this season.
After a highly successful July 3 show, the track took a break from racing July 10, then rain washed out the first planned Fan Appreciation Night on July 17.
Two weeks of property upgrades and track preparation forced track officials to postpone the event until this past Sunday.
They got qualifying heats in and a couple of features, then rain came, with officials, car crews and fans trying to wait it out and see if the track could be worked on enough to run again.
“Then Mother Nature returned back quickly with the heavy rain,” track announcer Blake Smith said. “We will finish our features from last week this Sunday, then race our regular show. I think we will start an hour earlier.”
The Windy Hollow Dragway had to postpone last Friday and Saturday because of the heat and humidity warnings that were issued over last weekend.
Windy Hollow Dragway will start this weekend with Friday Night Fun and Test-N-Tune on Friday with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and racing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday’s entry fee is only $20 to make passes on the track. General admission is $10 with ages 12 and under free.
IHRA bracket racing will return Saturday including a guaranteed purse of $1,000 for the Joe’s Transmission Super Pro.
Also on track will be the Pro ET, Sportsman, Trophy, Motorcycle and Jr. Dragster. Gates open at 3 p.m., time trials are from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and eliminations begin at 7 p.m.
On Sunday it will be EZ Auto Parts Night for the $1,000 to win King of the Bomber special. The night will begin with the completion of the July 24 features that were postponed because of rain, including $600 to win King of the Scrappers.
Getting the 3/8th mile “D-shaped” dirt track located nine miles southwest of Owensboro ready for racing takes dozens of hours of work weekly, and dodging rain near race days is a problem.
“The thing about the dirt track, and we talk about it on the radio show, on asphalt you go out there every week and the track is going to be the same,” Smith said. “When it comes to dirt it’s going to be different every week, they’ve got to work the track all of the time if it’s dry. You’re relying a lot on weather forecasters, what day can I get out there and work the track?
“Josh Vanover, the track promoter, he does most of the track work. He has a crew helping him and he is out there every day. There’s an art to it.”
Vanover was working on the track at Windy Hollow through this week.
“Just trying to pump water off the track, grade it and get it ready for Sunday,” Vanover said of his work list. “It takes two or three days to get it race ready. I work on it every night, but I’m a perfectionist. We’re out there with tractors and graders.”
Vanover and the crew have put in considerable work this summer to have a successful season so far. As Smith said, there’s still a lot of racing to go this summer.
“This is the most successful season on average we’ve had in a long time,” Vanover said. “Our smallest car count has been 75 and the largest has been 104. It’s been very consistent with cars, crowds, we’ve done full facelift of the place.
“We hear compliments every day on how good it looks, and we’re going to try and put some new dirt on it. It takes a lot of work out here at this old place, but you’ve got to love it. I run my own salvage business so I do that every day, I’m out there every night.”
