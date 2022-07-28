Windy Hollow back to racing after working around weather

Cars were running in qualifying heats earlier in July at the Windy Hollow Speedway. Dirt track races are scheduled for Sunday.

 Photo by frogsphotos

They have been able to get back to racing at Windy Hollow Speedway, but July has been a month in part ruled by the weather this season.

After a highly successful July 3 show, the track took a break from racing July 10, then rain washed out the first planned Fan Appreciation Night on July 17.

