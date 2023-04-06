Windy Hollow Dragway is opening for the 2023 season with racing Friday night and an older model Outlaw Gasser Association event on Saturday night.
The weekend will start with Friday Night Fun where street racing enthusiasts are encouraged to take it to the drag racing strip. Drivers can make as many passes as they want from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The Friday Night Fun feature became a pretty strong event all the way with racing until October.
“Once people started hearing about it, crowds started coming out,” said Blake Smith, track announcer for Windy Hollow Dragway. “We were excited about the crowds, and they kept going on even with high school football. We raced until October. We thought maybe we’d suffer a big drop when high school football started, but it didn’t hinder us at all.”
“Friday we have competitors who want to get cars finally tuned, we’ve got others who don’t have a class to race in but they can go down the track in safe conditions, they love the speed.”
There will also be a trophy race where competitors can race to take home hardware from Windy Hollow Dragway. Friday night will also be an open test and tune. The cost to race or test and tune is $20. General admission for adults is $10, with ages 12 and under free.
On Saturday, Windy Hollow welcomes the Outlaw Gasser Association for their first visit of the season to the track. Old school, nostalgic, straight axle race machines will get on the track in the organization’s first racing meet of the season. There will be a test and tune, along with box, no box, gambler races and trophy races.
Gates open at noon with racing at 2 p.m. The cost to race or test and tune is $20. General admission for adults is $10, with ages 12 and under free.
“The Outlaw Gasser Association is a newly formed group, they have a bunch of veteran racers,” Smith said. “They have cars from 1929 to the mid 70s, straight axle cars, classic drag cars, like The Instigator, they put on a great show. They will have some opportunities for kiddos to take some rides down the track.”
There was a washout of the original opening weekend for the dragway because of heavy rains and high winds. Smith and the promoters at the track are looking forward to getting this season started.
“The biggest goal at begin of season to get good coat of rubber down on the track,” Smith said. “We didn’t get as many chances to get rubber down as we normally would, and maybe this weekend will help with that. Each pass adds some rubber to the track, and that’s what we look for.”
Shawn Libs and Ron Harper were managers and promoters last year.
“Last year was a rookie season for us managing and running it,” Smith said. “I hope people will give us the same grace in our sophomore year as they did in our first.”
