OWESPTS-04-06-23 WINDY HOLLOW OPEN

Matt Luckett takes off in his Corvette at Windy Hollow Dragway last summer.

 Frogsphotos

Windy Hollow Dragway is opening for the 2023 season with racing Friday night and an older model Outlaw Gasser Association event on Saturday night.

The weekend will start with Friday Night Fun where street racing enthusiasts are encouraged to take it to the drag racing strip. Drivers can make as many passes as they want from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

