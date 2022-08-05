WINDY HOLLOW

Recent racing is pictured at Windy Hollow Speedway. Officials are hoping the track can return to racing soon following storms and heavy rain.

 Photo by frogsphotos

Windy Hollow has been battling a lot of rain over the last week, and then heat before that, but track officials are determined to get racing again this weekend.

Windy Hollow Speedway was knocked off last Sunday because of heavy rain that morning. This was after promoter Josh Vanover and his track crew had worked much of the day Saturday to get the track back in shape after torrential rains last Thursday flooded parts of the grounds and track.

