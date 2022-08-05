Windy Hollow has been battling a lot of rain over the last week, and then heat before that, but track officials are determined to get racing again this weekend.
Windy Hollow Speedway was knocked off last Sunday because of heavy rain that morning. This was after promoter Josh Vanover and his track crew had worked much of the day Saturday to get the track back in shape after torrential rains last Thursday flooded parts of the grounds and track.
Vanover and the track crew posted videos, before and after, of the various stages of work that went on throughout the weekend after Thursday night.
A round of major storms hit the Speedway Monday night, leaving considerable damage in various areas.
“It caused some roof damage to the tower, some flooding, it snapped a power pole on turn four,” said Blake Smith, the Windy Hollow announcer. “Josh has got a small crew, a dedicated crew. I know he and his wife Kirstie put in a lot of time out there.”
Vanover did a video segment for Track Talk Wednesday that was on the WH Facebook page, detailing the repairs that had gone on since Monday.
“We got all our banners put back up, the shingles that blew off the roof, got the fencing standing back up,” Vanover said. “The light post put back up, Mother Nature took a toll on the place with the 70 mile an hour winds through here. We’re ready for Sunday, we’re eager to get back at it.”
If the weather cooperates, Windy Hollow Speedway will return to action on Sunday for the “Back to School Bash” which will include feature completion from the July 24th event. The scheduled events for August 7th include a visit from the Tuckesee Open Wheel Modified Division battling for $1,200 to win. The event will also include activities for children including school supply giveaways and more. Gates open at 3 p.m., with racing beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Windy Hollow Dragway will kick off two days of racing on Friday night with Friday Night Fun. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 6:30 p.m. Racing action returns on Saturday with “Street Legal Saturday.” Gates open on Saturday at 3 p.m. with time trials from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and eliminations beginning at 7 p.m.. The cost to race is $20, $10 to spectate with ages 12 and under free.
“The drag racing will be testing, and just being out there having some fun racing,” Smith said.
