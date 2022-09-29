It has been a busy September at the speedway and dragway at Windy Hollow as they approach the final month of their season.
There have been a couple of memorial and reunion events at both Windy Hollow tracks. There will be another memorial event on Sept. 29-30.
Windy Hollow Speedway hosted the 2022 Race On Memorial last Sunday. The event has been held annually to honor those lost in the racing community. The event was an idea of the late Jake Shown, after the loss of two his friends in the racing community, Clay “Fuzzy” Davis and Ryan Peters. Shown passed away during this past off-season, so track management dedicated this year’s event to him.
The event included the largest purse in Windy Hollow Speedway history for all divisions with bonus money sponsored by local businesses for lap leaders and other contingencies. There were 118 cars entered the events, being the largest car count of the season.
This came after three days of a Ford Memorial Race and Reunion at Windy Hollow Dragway. The weekend kicked off last Thursday evening with a meet and greet and car show with the Ford drivers and cars. On Friday, the blue oval competitors spent the daytime testing and tuning for their day of eliminations on Saturday. The culmination of the event had Ford drivers from as far as Michigan make the trip to the dragway.
Windy Hollow Dragway still hosted Friday Night Fun, which included a pro tree bracket race and a trophy race. The Dragway also had its usual Saturday night IHRA bracket racing after the Ford event was over.
“We were reached by a group putting the Ford reunion on, and we had two week’s notice,” said Blake Smith, Windy Hollow track announcer. “We hosted their Ford deal and did the regular show Friday and Saturday. Our Saturday racing has gotten better each week. We’ve got some fresh faces coming out to see what it’s all about.”
The Race On Memorial for the Dragway will be Friday Sept. 30 and Saturday Oct. 1. Time trials will go Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and eliminations starting at 7 p.m. Friday will be a non-points event with accelerated purses.
On Saturday time trials will be from 3-5:30 p.m. and eliminations will start at 6 p.m. for multiple divisions with various purse amounts. Windy Hollow is encouraging fans to camp overnight for free on the Dragway property. The Speedway is not running Sunday.
The Dragway and Speedway both keep running races on weekends through October.
