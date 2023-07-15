During the summer months, sometimes the biggest obstacles to racing at Windy Hollow are late downpours on a Saturday.
That has been a case recently at Windy Hollow Dragway in southwest Daviess County.
“We got going last Saturday at the Birthday Bash, and we were looking good until about 9:30 p.m.,” said Blake Smith, track announcer at the Dragway and now Windy Hollow Speedway for the second half of the season. “We thought it would miss us, but then we got a torrential downpour.”
The finals in all seven divisions had to be cancelled, and purses were split between the semifinalist in those divisions.
“We’ve had solid crowds, we’re looking at doing some things in August to mix things up,” Smith said. “We’re trying to give the bracket racers a break, and bring a new crowd in, do some arm drop events. We’ve got some folks from McLean County and Daviess racing, we’re just trying to get some new faces to come out and join us.”
The dragway was back in action with the Friday Night Fun, and that was to continue Saturday with seven classes of WDRA Drag Racing, including $750 to win for the Box Class.
Wet weather has also affected Windy Hollow Speedway, which hasn’t run since June 18 with big event called the King of the Rusty Bolts.
Josh Vanover, the speedway promoter, and the speedway crew are determined to get racing this Sunday, according to the speedway social media pages.
“You just try to keep everybody engaged,” Smith said of fans of the speedway racing, when there are shows knocked off because of weather. “We’ve got regulars who are going to be out there no matter what.
“They were going to fill in on the track this week. With the schedule and the rain, here we are in July and they’ve only had four races.”
The show that was scheduled for Fourth of July, the King of the USA, will be running on Sunday, and it’s $750 to win all classes.
“When Mother Nature agrees with us, the racing scene has been great,” Smith said. “When people come out and realize Windy Hollow is still there, they want to come back. Now and in the month of August, stay tuned to social media and we’ll have updates.”
