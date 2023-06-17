OWESPTS-06-17-23 WINDY HOLLOW UPDATE

A Ford Mustang gets ready to make a run last season at Windy Hollow Dragway.

 Photo courtesy of Frogsphotos

Both Windy Hollow Dragway and Windy Hollow Speedway have had good starts to their 2023 racing seasons.

Windy Hollow Dragway hosted a King of the Holler event last Saturday, which was a no-prep, arm drop event which drew over 500 people and a lot of interested racers.

