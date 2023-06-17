Both Windy Hollow Dragway and Windy Hollow Speedway have had good starts to their 2023 racing seasons.
Windy Hollow Dragway hosted a King of the Holler event last Saturday, which was a no-prep, arm drop event which drew over 500 people and a lot of interested racers.
“It was just heads up, who’s got the fastest car,” said Blake Smith, track announcer for the Dragway. “It drew a huge crowd of spectators and racers. These people work on their cars to do top performance and top speed.”
The winner there was Danny Madewell, who claimed the $1,500 purse in the small tire division.
The Speedway has run three races so far.
“The crowds have been excellent, we’ve had excellent car count and the racing has been pretty good,” said Josh Vanover, the Speedway promoter. “We were off last week and we just put 45 loads of clay on the track this week. The support that Daviess County fans and everybody helping us getting up and running has been great. It’s an old place, and we’ve done more upgrades, we’ve had to get it back up to par. We’re looking forward to the rest of the year.”
There will be a Rusty Bolts stock car race this Sunday that will be $800 to win. The Young Guns division will also get going this Sunday for racers 11-16 years old.
Windy Hollow Speedway took last Sunday off, but on June 5 had a $2,500 to win for Blayne Ellis, who led from start to finish to win the Battle of the Hornets night for the 4-cylinder mini stocks.
Drivers from as far as Alabama made the trip to the 3/8 mile track in southwest Daviess County to battle for the purse. Richard Ashby was second, followed by Jamie Sowders, Richard Ashby Jr, and Austin Yates.
The Dragway has started a Teen Racing Summer School Series in conjunction with its Friday Night Fun events.
“You can get a chance to run in mom’s mini-van,” Smith said. “It’s an opportunity for kids (13-17) interested in drag racing to get out on the track.”
On Saturday, the track will host seven classes of WDRA (World Drag Racing Alliance) drag racing including a $1,500 guaranteed winner’s purse for the Box Class.
On June 23-25 Windy Hollow Dragway will host the Mid-America Bracket Nationals. That event is paying $5,000 to win.
“It should be a good show,” Smith said. “We’re gaining momentum each and every week with racers, crowds. There’s so much to compete with on Friday nights, Saturday nights, but we did great last week.”
