Windy Hollow Speedway is having it last regular points racing of this season Sunday at the track in southwest Daviess County.
“All of our classes have been competitive, but the most competitive classes have been the rusty bolts and street stock divisions,” said Blake Smith, track announcer at Windy Hollow.
Carson Brooks, from Owensboro, has been strong in street stock all season and is leading the division.
“He hasn’t won the most races, but he is consistent, which pays off in points at the end of the season,” Smith said.
Scott Oliver, from Owensboro, is leading the B Mods. Chris Bunch has been leading the rusty bolts, Bunch is from Owensboro. Barry Snyder, from Maceo, is leading the bomber division.
After the points are finalized this Saturday, Windy Hollow Speedway will take a week off before having its season on Oct. 30th. There will be two demolition derbys, which have gotten a lot of interest from people who want to bash some old cars up.
Windy Hollow has hired a promoter from Indiana, Iron Outlaw, to run the demo derbys. There will also be a 100-lap enduro race for bone stock and scrappers.
“Those are with no improvements to the car,” Smith said. “That will get very interesting.”
Rusty bolts and bombers will also be combined on Oct. 30.
Windy Hollow Dragway will be running Saturday, and it is also planning for a big end of season event next weekend.
The Dragway will host the “Ironman Classic” on October 21-22. The weekend will kick off on Friday, October 21st with five classes of IHRA bracket racing. Competitors will battle on the 1/8 mile strip for the accelerated purses listed on WHDragway.com. Gates will open at 3 p.m., time trials from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with eliminations beginning at 7 p.m.
Competitors will race on Saturday for increased purses in each division as well as an IronMan Trophy, which is considered the most coveted trophy in IHRA drag racing.
The Joe’s Transmission Super Pro Division will battle for the IronMan Trophy and a $2,500 winner’s purse. In the Pro ET Division, a trophy will also be on the line as well as $800 for the winner. The Sportsman Division will race for $500 and an IronMan Trophy. The IronMan trophy will be the grand prize in the trophy division, the coveted IronMan trophy will be the grand prize. Even though the Junior Dragster division may be for the young drivers, they will also have a chance to take home an IronMan Trophy for their mantle and 75% purse pay back.
On Saturday, gates will open at 12 p.m., time trials at 1:30 p.m. and eliminations beginning at 4 p.m.
