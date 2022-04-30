Windy Hollow Speedway will kick off its 52nd year of racing with a couple of events Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, Windy Hollow Speedway’s season opening car show will be held at 3rd Chance Auto Sales at 4th and Frayser streets in Owensboro.
The car show will be held in conjunction with the “Jake Shown Race On Benefit Cook” to benefit the family of former track announcer, Jake Shown, who passed away during the offseason. The car show will take place from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with awards being presented at 1 p.m. The benefit cook serving will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The green flag officially drops on Sunday, May 1, for the season-opening points race at Windy Hollow Speedway. The bomber division, crate late models, mini stocks, rusty bolt and street stock divisions will tackle the 3/8-mile track for $622 to win.
The scrapper division, which is the track’s entry level division, will battle on the “little d” for $322 to win. Gates open at 3 p.m., with racing scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.. Grandstand admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and kids 5 and under are free.
Windy Hollow Speedway is a 3/8th mile “D-shaped” dirt track, located 9 miles southwest of Owensboro. For more information, visit www.whspeedway.com and follow Windy Hollow Speedway on Facebook and Twitter.
