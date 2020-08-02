Chris Winnecke wasn’t exactly 100% physically on July 25 as he walked into Owensboro’s Iron Edge for the Kilo Wars by Iron Mafia powerlifting competition.
He had suffered a partially-torn groin a week earlier, and he had 10 stitches in his back following a biopsy — but Winnecke was undeterred.
What transpired? The 5-foot-8, 177-pound Winnecke, 54, set a Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate age/weight division world record in the deadlift at 479.5 pounds.
“I just have a high tolerance for pain, I guess, so I just pushed through it,” Winnecke said, with a light chuckle. “That, and a lot of adrenaline got me through.”
Competing in powerlifting competitions is nothing new for Winnecke, who has appeared in at least one such event every year since 1999.
“Doing this motivates me to keep going to the gym,” Winnecke said, “and I think it’s important to have goals. There’s a satisfaction that comes from knowing you’ve really earned something.
“This world record was great, but it was also a personal record, and that meant more to me than anything else because it showed I can still get stronger at the same body weight as I age.”
Winnecke is a 1985 graduate of Hancock County High School, and he earned degrees in advertising and public relations from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1990. He works in Hawesville at Domtar Inc.
He also trains with his wife of five years, Carrie, who captured the Miss Kentucky Open Physique crown in 2018.
“She trains with me every day,” Winnecke said of Carrie. “I think we motivate each other.”
Winnecke, who holds two other RPS Federation world records — one in the bench press (281 pounds), the other in the deadlift with knee wraps allowed (451 pounds) — is in the gym about five days a week.
In addition to circuit training, Winnecke walks and bikes.
His original inspiration for powerlifting came from his father, John, who was a YMCA trainer, a former teacher and coach at Apollo High School, and a former sports editor at the Messenger-Inquirer.
“He inspired me in a lot of different ways,” Winnecke said of his father, who died in 2004. “Certainly, one of those ways was in weight training. Being around it like I was helped me understand and appreciate the benefits of staying in good shape.
“Once I got into it seriously, it just sort of took off from there. I’ve really enjoyed everything about it — the effort you put into it, the benefits you can get out of it.”
And his passion has never waned.
Winnecke currently competes in the 50-54 age division, but that will change next year.
“Moving into a new age division provides a lot of motivation,” he said. “A new division means new goals and new records to go after — I’m looking forward to it.”
