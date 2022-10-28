When it comes to the district portion of football seasons, it is better to be winning those and losing early than the other way around.

Hancock County was one of likely several teams in Kentucky which went into last Friday night’s games with a mandate that was pretty straight forward. Win at Todd County Central and Hancock was in the Class 2-A Kentucky high school football playoffs. Lose at Todd County Central and Hancock would be playing its final game of the season Friday night at home against Holy Cross (Louisville).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.