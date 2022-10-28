When it comes to the district portion of football seasons, it is better to be winning those and losing early than the other way around.
Hancock County was one of likely several teams in Kentucky which went into last Friday night’s games with a mandate that was pretty straight forward. Win at Todd County Central and Hancock was in the Class 2-A Kentucky high school football playoffs. Lose at Todd County Central and Hancock would be playing its final game of the season Friday night at home against Holy Cross (Louisville).
Todd Central survived a 16-14 win in Elkton and the Hornets had a difficult ride home to Hawesville.
Hancock County started the season 5-0 but it won’t make the KHSAA 2-A high school football playoffs because of its struggles winning district games. Hancock finished 1-3 in Class 2-A, District 2. The Hornets tied with Todd Central at 1-3, but in the last-chance game between the two, Todd Central won the head-to-head matchup and the final district spot for the playoffs.
Owensboro Catholic started this season 2-3 and was 0-5 in 2021 before its first win. Catholic went 4-0 in the district both this season and in 2021.
All this once again proves it’s not how a team starts, but how it performs in the district that matters most.
Catholic has long been the dominant team in 2-A, District 2. Every team in the district knows that, and every team in the district knows year in and year out that they are on a more equal competitive footing with their other district opponents. In this case for Hancock, that would be Butler County, McLean County and Todd Central.
Catholic coach Jason Morris talked last week about its 40-7 win over McLean County being the actual start for the Aces’ playoff run.
Catholic knows how important home field advantage is once RPI rankings come into play after the first two rounds. Right now Catholic is second in the 2-A RPI to top-ranked Beechwood. Lurking in third is Mayfield, which Catholic could end up facing down the line once the playoff field is narrowed after the first two weeks of games. Catholic staying ahead of Mayfield in the RPI would give it a home game if they met.
Using Morris’ reasoning, tonight is the second game of the playoffs for Catholic — the playoffs before the playoffs — as it will face a tough Elizabethtown squad at Steele Stadium. Mayfield, unbeaten at 9-0, hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday to close the regular season. Catholic needs to win to theoretically stay ahead of Mayfield in the RPI. Logic would say if both Catholic and Mayfield win Friday, Catholic would stay ahead of Mayfield in the RPI.
That makes sense, correct?
There are big arguments that keep going about how the RPI makes no sense, and those will continue.
One thing that is certain in all this is winning district games is the way to get in the playoffs, and that makes them the most important wins for a high school football team.
