MAYFIELD — Owensboro junior running back Deion Winstead scored three touchdowns to lead Owensboro High School to a 28-21 district win over Graves County on Friday at Jay F. Buckley Field.
Since 2001, the Red Devils (2-3, 1-0 in Class 5-A District 1) have controlled the win column against the Eagles, taking 12 of the 15 contests. The last matchup resulted in a 56-7 victory for Owensboro.
In the opening quarter, the Red Devils jumped on the board first with a touchdown by sophomore Evan Hampton at the 6:46 mark. The point-after attempt by senior Peter Saang gave Owensboro a 7-0 lead.
Junior Deion Winstead made his way through a herd of Eagles for the second touchdown in the contest with 12 seconds left in the opening quarter. The extra point gave the Red Devils a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Graves County junior Kaden Gregory placed the Eagles (2-3, 0-1) on the scoreboard with 9:44 left in the first half. Gregory’s touchdown and the PAT by junior Oscar Carillo cut into Owensboro’s advantage, making it 14-7.
Neither team could complete another touchdown in the second quarter despite attempts from both sides of the field, keeping the score within striking distance at halftime.
Coming out from the half, Owensboro struck again with Winstead, allowing the Red Devils to pull ahead with two touchdowns. The second touchdown from Winstead came with 9:44 left to play, moving the scoreboard to 28-7.
With 8:32 left on the clock, Graves County junior Lincoln Acree’s touchdown made it 28-14. Six minutes later, the Eagles pulled to within 28-21, keeping the victory within reach. However, the Red Devils were able to hold off Graves County and claim the win.
Owensboro plays against next week with a City-County tilt at Apollo.
