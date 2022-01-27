A college basketball season that began with perhaps a surprising degree of promise and optimism has skidded sideways in a hurry for the slumping Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who will attempt to snap a head-scratching three-game Conference USA losing streak on Thursday night when league-leading UAB comes calling in E.A. Diddle Arena.
This is a Western team that in December won by 23 points against Ole Miss at a neutral site, before posting a nationally televised double-digit victory over age-old rival Louisville, which had never lost to the Hilltoppers in seven previous meetings in Diddle. It was, in fact, Western’s first conquest of the Cardinals in Bowling Green since 1950.
One would think that a pair of impressive non-conference victories over NCAA Power Five opponents would have spurred confidence and momentum for WKU. Alas, just the opposite has happened for the Hilltoppers, a pedestrian 10-9 overall, a lowly 2-4 in C-USA and an alarming 0-5 in road games.
Since beating U of L, the Hilltoppers have dropped five of seven, starting with a humiliating 95-60 loss at Kentucky. Other defeats have come against four C-USA foes — a highly-disappointing 74-73 giveaway setback at Louisiana Tech, a punchless 65-60 home loss to defending C-USA tournament champion North Texas, and consecutive dumbfounding defeats in the Sunshine State to Florida Atlantic (78-69) and Florida International (86-83).
The current losing streak has been particularly telling, with WKU’s 3-point defense leaving much to be desired.
North Texas made 10-of-23 beyond the arc (44%), highly efficient FAU (22 assists/10 turnovers) made 8-of-18 (44%) from long range in the second half, and FIU was 16-of-35 (46%) from distance for the game, including 9-of-17 accuracy in the second half (53%) — getting two big ones in the final minute; the game-winner by Eric Lovett coming at 0:12. Conversely, Western has made only 17-of-49 shots from 3-point range over the same stretch (35%).
Moreover, WKU’s problems extend from the 3-point line to the sideline, where the Hilltoppers’ shockingly thin bench is located.
There is little margin for error for this team because there are so few quality reserves. Fifth-year senior swingman Josh Anderson, a starter for much of his collegiate career, is one of the nation’s best sixth men, but things fall off dramatically from there. Jaylen Butz, a 6-9, 230-pound transfer from DePaul, has not lived up to expectations, and neither 6-5 sophomore guard Sherman Brashear nor 6-10, 295-pound sophomore center Darrius Miles are ready for prime time.
Cincinnati transfer guard Keith Williams, who averaged better than 14 points per game last season and scored over 1,000 points in his Bearcat career, was ultimately deemed ineligible by the NCAA, and well-traveled freshman guard Zion Harmon — who helped lead Bowling Green to the KHSAA state championship in 2017 as an eighth-grader — like Williams, never stepped foot on the Diddle Arena hardwood in a game for the Hilltoppers. The enigmatic Harmon is no longer enrolled at the university.
So, other than Anderson (12.3 ppg), Western goes with an iron five of 6-1 sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight (15 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-8 senior forward Jairus Hamilton (13.6 ppg), 6-3 graduate guard Camron Justice (13.5 ppg), 6-5 senior guard Luke Frampton (8.7 ppg), and the nation’s tallest collegiate player, 7-5 junior center Jamarion Sharp (8.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg), the national leader in blocked shots (83). Four of the five starters (Sharp being the outlier) average better than 30 minutes per game.
Hosting UAB tonight and ‘Hundred Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee on Saturday, WKU is at a make-or-break point in what could be a make-or-break season for sixth-year head coach Rick Stansbury, who, despite some memorable victories and recruiting successes during his tenure, has yet to lead the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament — a much-desired destination this proud program has not reached since 2013.
A whole lot about WKU’s present and future in hoops suddenly appears to be hanging in the balance.
