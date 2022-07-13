The KHSAA summer dead period is over and teams are getting moving again all over the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
There was the start of football practice in helmets and shorts with no pads. Volleyball and soccer are getting ready to start practice. Cross country will get running a little later.
High school golf season will be starting real soon.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, or thought this yourselves, but it doesn’t seem like there’s any real break in high school sports anymore. At least that window isn’t open for very long.
I shot video of one of Daviess County softball’s last practices June 8 before its last game of the season in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA state tournament a couple of days later.
On July 12, Tuesday, there was a bunch of footballs in the air with 7v7 drills going on among several teams in OBKY as helmets-shorts football practice has begun.
One of the last coaches I saw in the spring with a few athletes at a running practice before the State Track Meet was on the sidelines with his team at the 7v7.
Things looked a little out of synch on the field among all the teams at different times, which is to be expected with those players having just gone through a practice or two in the very early stages of all this preseason preparation work.
There were game officials also going along the sidelines with younger refs, teaching them about positioning on the field and other particulars about certain plays, certain situations, and what they should be doing or looking for each one of those.
It looked like a great way to start getting a handle on what all those jobs on the field entail — for the players, the officials, the coaching staffs, the athletic trainers.
Certainly, volleyball and soccer teams will be going through the same learning opportunities in practices and scrimmages over the next few weeks.
There is a lot for those high school athletes to learn, study, process, practice, perform and repeat to translate into what happens on the volleyball court, the football field, the soccer field. Golfers have been hitting a million shots this summer individually in junior tournaments that seem to go on every week. Runners have been going a lot of miles, a lot on their own.
All of this takes extra time, mental and physical effort, and a lot of perseverance in the heat of the summer.
And we aren’t even talking about basketball, which has long been a sport that’s chewed up most of a yearly calendar.
From the time school was out in the spring through most of June there were teams playing summer schedules, other sports having open fields and open gyms.
Without a dead period even offering a small break, a lot of the action would never stop.
Some programs across different sports are taking a different approach. They extend the KHSAA dead period with a break time of their own. They take a month off, maybe a little more than that, before returning to high school practices and workouts.
That would be a good trend to see, just to keep the window open on a high school sports break just a little longer.
