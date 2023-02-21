Now that Texas and Oklahoma will officially join the Southeastern Conference for the 2024 football season, one year earlier than expected, attention has quickly pivoted to developing a schedule for a 16-team league.
In doing so, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is relishing in one unique facet of the expansion.
“This may be the only conference expansion that restores rivalries,” Sankey told Sirius XM. “When you think about, obviously, Texas A&M and Texas, but the Texas-Arkansas game, which has just a wonderful history.
“The SEC will now have a quarter of the former Big Eight members in our league,” Sankey said. “It’s kind of a fascinating twist and we’ve all smiled about that.”
More than that, there is the fan experience.
“You go deeper, we will have the two greatest music cities in America in the SEC between Nashville and Austin, Texas. That’ll be pretty cool,” Sankey said. ”You think about being a fan of Texas and Oklahoma traveling to places like Oxford and Athens and Nashville and Lexington and you go down the list. Or if you’re a fan of the SEC traveling for games in the Norman area, being able to visit Oklahoma City and Austin, Texas, that’s pretty cool.”
Anticipating the “cool” is easy, formulating a schedule that puts those fans in different cities as frequently as possible is tricky and it boils down to setting a foundational base.
Up first, though there was early talk of moving Auburn and Alabama into the SEC East, it appears that simply doing away with divisions is a foregone conclusion. That leaves schedule makers with a blank slate of 16 teams.
Next comes two critical questions.
1) Does the SEC keep any permanent opponents in place?
Again, the likely answer is yes as doing away with the annual rivalry games seems a non-starter. Imagine a football season with no Auburn-Alabama in the Iron Bowl, no Mississippi State-Ole Miss Egg Bowl. No “cocktail party” for Georgia versus Florida. And for the newcomers, no Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma. Those games are at the core of why “It Just Means More.”
But will it end there with one annual rivalry game or does the SEC expand to three permanent opponents, as has been rumored early and often? To help determine that, the final big question needs to be resolved.
2) Will the SEC remain steadfast in its eight-game conference schedule or will it expand to nine to give its broadcast partners more quality games to justify the astronomical fees being paid to conferences?
“We’ve looked at well over 40 different formats,” Sankey recently told The Paul Finebaum Show, noting something needs to be resolved within three months.
With eight league games, the single permanent opponent is the best option as it would allow teams to play one another on a more frequent basis. It’s incredible to think Texas A&M has yet to host Georgia despite joining the league in 2012.
A nine-game league schedule, however, would allow for three permanent opponents and still cycle through other SEC teams more frequently than its current set up.
It is those “geographic proximal games” that are driving the three permanent foes debate in a belief that Kentucky, for example, playing teams closest to Lexington like Tennessee, Vanderbilt and South Carolina is important.
The strongest argument to remain at eight league games has always been that moving to nine guarantees another loss for half the conference, losses that could possibly cost the SEC a place in the four-team College Football Playoff. But that argument has been torpedoed with the move to a 12-team playoff in the near future.
But programs like Kentucky still benefit more from an eight-game SEC slate.
“We’re a program that has to be very strategic about the way we schedule,” UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart told The Cats’ Pause last May.
Translation: UK is not Alabama or Georgia and capable of sweeping every SEC game it plays. The difference between eight and nine league games is a huge step.
More from this section
“At Kentucky, we’ve been able to find success in the format we’re in,” Barnhart said. “We play Louisville and we’ve got three other games where we’ve got to make sure we position ourselves for two things: our competitive abilities and our financial needs. Those years where we’ve had seven home games, or even eight home games, that has allowed us to build our program.
“I like the flexibility to being able to say, ‘This is how we’re going to grow our program,’ ” Barnhart said. “When we have Louisville in the conversation, it gets really hard for us to say nine plus Louisville.”
Mark Stoops echoes the sentiments of his boss.
“I know there are some elite teams in a given year that can handle it, but by and large, it’s very hard and it will hurt the overall product,” Stoops told The Cats’ Pause last June. “We cannibalize each other. In other leagues, I’m sorry, go ahead and play everybody. But in this league, the physicality and the mental and physical strain it takes on everybody, it is brutal.”
Before bristling, note that only the SEC has had a team in every four-team CFP since it began in 2015, and only the SEC has had a representative in the championship game each of the last eight years. Moreover, the SEC has produced the national champion in six of the last seven seasons, including four in a row.
So where does the SEC go from here?
Here is one opinion.
Regardless of the vote for eight or nine league games, please keep it to just one permanent opponent. Outside of such rivalries like the Egg and Iron bowls, the other traditional games are nice, but not worth holding the process hostage. New blood is coming so rip off the Band-Aid and build it fresh from scratch.
Second, I tend to agree with Kentucky’s concerns, but I fear money trumps all and a a nine-game slate is coming. Just this month, SEC schools shared in $721.8 million in revenue. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the fold, the next multi-year media rights deal will easily top the Big Ten’s new 7-year, $7 billion contract just announced. Those writing the check won’t be eager to fund 64 non-conference games each year, many against profoundly weaker opponents.
But if the SEC wants to treat all of its members best, the eight league games with only one permanent foe is the perfect compromise.
For Kentucky, that one permanent opponent is obvious — those knot heads at Rocky Top. However, I will concede a better fit is probably Kentucky vs. budding rival South Carolina to preserve an in-state Tennessee versus Vanderbilt game.
Here is the complete list for the one permanent opponent with real names:
- Alabama vs. Auburn (Iron Bowl)
- Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (Egg Bowl)
- Texas vs. Oklahoma (Red River Shootout)
- Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville’s “World’s Largest Cocktail Party”
And imaginary names.
- Kentucky vs. South Carolina (Pit Viper Sunglasses Bowl). Halftime performance by Soulja Boy.
- Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt (Jack Daniels Bowl). Something for Vandy fans to sip, and Tennessee fans to hurl onto the field after a loss.
- Texas A&M vs. Arkansas. (Arby’s Brisket vs. Pork Bowl). Because, well, “We Have The Meats.”
- LSU vs. Missouri. (Musical Chairs Bowl). We’re out of logical matchups and you two are the only teams left, and you both wear yellow.
