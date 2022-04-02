The college basketball season comes to a close this weekend, the men’s Final Four starts Saturday and the women’s Final Four debuted Friday night. A lot of the focus for teams not there has been on the transfer portal and what that means to this offseason.
Kentucky’s men will work it heavily, and some teams will get worked over by it. UK’s women have dealt with losing players this week. Kentucky’s women lost three starters to the transfer portal last week: Dre’una Edwards, Treasure Hunt and Jazmine Massengill.
Or, ask Murray State, which had its stars follow former coach Matt McMahon to LSU. Trae Hannibal and Justice Hill will see what life in the SEC is all about on a nightly basis.
They were key players for Murray’s 31-3 season and it reaching the round of 32 two weeks ago in the NCAA Tournament. OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams also is in the transfer portal, but his sights are set at the moment on working through the NBA Draft process, according to media reports.
McMahon is trying to rebuild LSU’s roster because there’s been a mass exodus in Baton Rogue after Will Wade was fired. McMahon will be rebuilding the entire roster, as everybody who played at LSU last season has left.
Before going any further, players should have had this freedom of movement between schools for a long time. Coaches certainly had it.
Players in basketball and football (the sports that get the most attention) are taking full advantage now that they do have the ability to go from one school to another without sitting out a year.
At first glance, the transfer portal would seem to be a hammer falling on the so-called mid-major programs. Teams like Western Kentucky, which is in C-USA, and Murray State, which is moving to the Missouri Valley after a wondrous run in the Ohio Valley Conference.
But after some more thorough examination, the transfer portal should offer teams in the non-Power 5 conferences the chance to land some significant talent that didn’t quite make it at a so-called “big-league” school. Graduate transfers can also be really good at mid-majors.
Losing players at Murray seemed to spur on new coach/former coach Steve Prohm to start zoning in on who they might find in the transfer portal as well.
WKU will certainly be looking for some roster additions after it had forward/center Isaiah Cozart, forward Bailey Conrad and guard Sherman Brashear go in the transfer portal over the last 10 days.
One thing that schools like Murray and its fan base learned full force in the last couple of weeks is that there is no such thing as roster continuity anymore. The transfer portal has taken care of that.
Rosters have been fluid at Kentucky ever since John Calipari landed in Lexington. It has been part of the Wildcats’ landscape for more than a decade — although BBN is never going to get used to it, and the tolerance of that constant roster turnover has grown way thin.
In some interesting ways, Murray got itself seen in the big-time world of college basketball with the fantastic season it put together, the metrics it had built, and it having a prime chance to get to the Sweet 16. Murray fully moved into the enormity of college basketball with all this action in the transfer portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.