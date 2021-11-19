Western Kentucky University signed Fallou Diagne (6-10, forward/center) to the Class of 2022 in the early signing period.
Considered one of the top junior college players in the nation, Diagne will join the Hilltoppers after two seasons at Northwest Florida State College.
“We’re excited to add Fallou to our team and program,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “He brings a lot of versatility. He’s a big man that can really shoot it, but his best days lie ahead of him with added strength. He comes from one of the top junior college programs in America. He’ll get better under Coach (Greg) Heiar this year.”
In the 2020-21 season, the Dakar, Senegal native appeared in 20 games for the Raiders, starting in eight of them. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. He shot 43.3% from the floor, including shooting 35.7% from three-point range.
