Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball road series at Florida Atlantic this weekend has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program’s Tier 1 testing group and subsequent contact tracing.
This is the first positive case that Hilltopper basketball has experienced.
Western’s home series against Rice on Feb. 12-13 has not been affected at this time, pending next week’s COVID-19 testing.
The Hilltoppers are 13-4 overall and 6-2 in Conference USA, having won four consecutive league games.
WKU has not played since winning 68-52 at Middle Tennessee on Jan. 24.
