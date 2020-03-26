That Western Kentucky enjoyed a successful 2019-20 season in athletics is nothing new.
After all, since joining Conference USA in 2014-15, WKU had won a league-best 25 league championships through 2018-19 — Middle Tennessee and Rice next in line with 16 each.
Nonetheless, in some respects the Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers outdid themselves in 2019-20 before their basketball and spring sports seasons were snuffed out prematurely by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
All told, Western’s baseball, softball, tennis, men’s and women’s basketball, football, volleyball and soccer teams combined to go 129-51-1, a winning percentage of .715.
But it goes much deeper than merely impressive numbers.
On the football field, first-year head coach Tyson Helton engineered an instant reclamation project that was stunningly successful.
Just a year removed from a disheartening 3-9 season that ultimately removed former WKU head coach Mike Sanford from his job, the Hilltoppers bounced back to finish 9-4, finished second in Conference USA (6-2), and defeated Western Michigan 23-20 on a walk-off 52-yard field goal by freshman Cory Munson in the Servpro First Responder Bowl at Dallas.
Few could have predicted the instant turnaround, which went a long way toward salvaging the tradition and restoring the progress the program had made throughout the decade.
The volleyball team, meanwhile, enjoyed its most successful season ever — earning the program plenty of national recognition along the way.
Veteran coach Travis Hudson’s Lady Toppers won the C-USA regular-season championship, and entered the NCAA Tournament as the overall No. 15 seed with a 28-match winning streak.
WKU’s dream run came to an end in the second round of the NCAAs, with longtime nemesis Louisville defeating WKU in five sets before a record-crowd of 5,023 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green. The two-day NCAA Tournament session at WKU drew 9,537 fans.
Western went 32-2 (both losses to U of L) for a program-record winning percentage of .941. — marking the eighth time in 10 seasons the Lady Toppers had won 30 matches.
The women’s soccer team, led by former Owensboro Catholic High School star Ambere Barnett, went 10-7-1 in the fall
Men’s and women’s basketball also fared extremely well.
The Hilltoppers posted their third consecutive 20-win season (20-10) and the 46th in program history — seventh all time nationally — on the way to a second-place finish in the C-USA regular season. This, despite a season-ending injury to 6-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey on Dec. 7 in the Tops’ 86-79 overtime conquest of visiting Arkansas.
The Lady Toppers, meanwhile, posted a program-record eighth consecutive 20-victory season (22-7) and earned the No. 3 seed in the uncompleted C-USA Tournament under second-year head coach Greg Collins. WKU was a bubble team for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN women’s bracketologist Charlie Creme.
Both the softball (20-5) and baseball (10-6) seasons appeared promising before being shut down for the remainder of the spring.
Moreover, Western athletes are also getting it done in the classroom, with a current graduation rate of 85% — the highest in school history.
All in all, a job very well done for WKU Athletics in 2019-20.
