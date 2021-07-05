Todd Stewart has carved out a distinguished reputation among his peers as one of the most forward-thinking sports administrators in America, and the Western Kentucky University athletic director wasted no time presenting a plan to deal with Name, Image and Likeness.
Early last week, WKU Athletics announced the launch of CLIMB, a comprehensive program designed to help student-athletes grow and capitalize on their brands as NIL moves to the forefront of collegiate athletics nationally.
Through an enhanced partnership with INFLCR — the leader in the brand-building industry and a pioneer in the NIL landscape — WKU’s student-athletes will have a wide array of resources from which to take ownership of their own brands and marketability.
Tying in to Western’s strategic mission of “Climbing to Greater Heights” and the athletic department’s “Champions Climb Here” campaign, the CLIMB program will once again position WKU to be a leader among its peers.
“The college athletic scene will change dramatically with the onset of Name, Image and Likeness, and I am excited to announce WKU Athletics’ comprehensive partnership with INFLCR to help us navigate this new landscape,” Stewart said.
“Our partnership with INFLCR will enable WKU student-athletes to have the content, support systems, educational resources and digital tools needed to enhance their personal brands, capitalize on new opportunities in the open marketplace, and learn invaluable professional and financial literacy skills that will serve them well beyond their time on The Hill.
“We strive to excel an all we do while always prioritizing our student-athletes’ well-being and preparing them for life after college, and we are confident this collaboration with INFLCR will enhance our ability to achieve those goals.”
WKU is partnering with INFLCR at the Plus level, meaning it will have full access to its original content platforms, the Verified compliance and marketplace apps, and additional features.
The partnership will be based around Western’s four main goals for its student-athletes within the program: 1-Build Your Brand. 2-Educate Yourself. 3-Find Opportunities. 4-Know Your Worth.
“This new partnership with Western Kentucky will have a huge impact as we approach the NIL era with Hilltopper athletics fully utilizing INFLCR Verified for all teams and student-athletes,” said INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale. “Working alongside our team, the Hilltoppers will be prepared with the resources and guidance to maximize the opportunities coming very soon from NIL.”
As part of the partnership, INFLCR’s mobile app will provide student-athletes with real-time multimedia content access from WKU’s communications and creative services teams, so they can share the content to their own personal social media channels.
Student-athletes will also receive personalized reporting that allows them to track their social media follower growth and social media engagement metrics.
INFLCR’s Verified platform will open doors to student athletes to find their own opportunities in the existing marketplace so they can monetize their NIL compliantly.
Existing external marketplace apps within the Verified platform include Cameo, OpenSponsorship, Influential, SidelineSwap, The Players Trunk, and many more.
On June 24, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing student-athletes in the commonwealth to receive fair compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness. Nineteen states have passed legislation to allow such compensation for student-athletes.
