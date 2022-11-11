Luke Frampton had a surgical sharp 3-point shooting performance as he scored 21 points on only eight shots to lead Western Kentucky University to a 66-60 win at Eastern Kentucky.
“I was just taking open shots,” Frampton said Thursday night. “Taking what they were giving me, I didn’t really force anything. I was just shooting open shots. Credit to my teammates for setting screens and getting me open.”
WKU was on from long range, hitting 58.8% on 10-of-17 3-point shooting. WKU outscored EKU 21-5 on the fast break.
Jairus Hamilton and Dayvion McKnight had major impacts for WKU as well.
Hamilton narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds and 11 points. He added three assists and two steals to his stat line as well. McKnight stuffed the sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals to start the season.
WKU only had the lead for 12:14, but it didn’t trail in the last seven minutes of the game.
“I’ve been saying this all fall, there’s nothing better than going on the road and winning,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “That’s why you play for 40 minutes. Twenty minutes, we would’ve been in trouble. But it’s a 40-minute game. Games are about runs and emotion. We had those emotional runs in the first half. In the second half, they shoot 29%. We shoot 56%.”
“I think the biggest we learned is that we just have to stick together for 40 minutes,” Frampton said. “They might have gone on a run, but as long we stay together and do what we do, we know what we’re capable of.”
