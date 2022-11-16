BOWLING GREEN — Point guard Dayvion McKnight scored 16 points and 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp blocked eight shots and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Western Kentucky turn back NCAA Division II Indianapolis 68-50 on Tuesday night in E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Hilltoppers (3-0) next play on Monday, when they challenge defending Mid-American Conference champion Akron in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic.

