BOWLING GREEN — Point guard Dayvion McKnight scored 16 points and 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp blocked eight shots and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Western Kentucky turn back NCAA Division II Indianapolis 68-50 on Tuesday night in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers (3-0) next play on Monday, when they challenge defending Mid-American Conference champion Akron in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic.
“We knew coming in they are a really good basketball team,” Western head coach Rick Stansbury said of Indianapolis, the preseason pick to win the Great Lakes Valley Conference. “Playing this game was good for us because they are a tough, hard-nosed, physical basketball team. They are very good at what they do, and this was a good test for us.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and limited them to 28% shooting, 23 points, and only three 3-pointers in the second half. Our defense was very good, and it’s something we’re beginning to be able to hang our hat on.
“They got way too many long rebounds off missed 3-pointers, and that’s something we need to clean up.”
Western put together a 16-0 mid-game run and by as many as 20 points after a Khristian Lander 3-pointer and a fastbreak layup by Jordan Rawls stretched the lead to 55-35 with 11:02 to pay.
But the Greyhounds refused to be blown out, getting 3-pointers from Sean Craig and Jakobie Robinson in a quick 8-0 spurt that trimmed the Indy deficit to 12.
Indianapolis, playing its season opener, was still within 62-50 after a 3-pointer by Jesse Bingham at 5:15, but the Hilltoppers scored the final six points to put the contest away.
The Greyhounds gave WKU all it could handle for the majority of the first half.
More from this section
The Hilltoppers started well, scoring 12 of the game’s first 17 points, but Indianapolis drilled four 3-pointers in a seven-miniute stretch — outscoring Western 16-7 — to break on top 21-19 on David Ejah’s triple at 7:22.
The Tops responded with a quick 8-0 burst, getting 3s from Lander and Fallou Diangne, but consecutive 3s by Ejah and Aaron Etherington pulled the Greyhounds into a 27-all deadlock at the four-minute mark.
Finally, Western began to impose its will on the smaller Greyhounds. In the final 3:15, the Hilltoppers scored the final 11 points of the half to secure a 38-27 advantage at intermission.
In addition to the production from McKnight and Sharp, WKU got 13 points from Jairus Hamilton. Luke Frampton, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter with 10 or more attempts coming in, hit two of three shots from beyond the arc and is now 13-of-16 on the season for a sizzling 81%.
“He’s one of the best shooters in the nation,” McKnight said of Frampton. “Every time he puts it up I believe it’s going in.”
WKU entered as the nation’s top shooting 3-point shooting team (63%), but Indy limited the Hilltoppers to just 39% from distance (10-of-26). Western also shot 39% overall and only got to the foul stripe six times, making them all.
“They kept us off that foul line, and they did so because they did a good job of keeping us out of the lane,” Stansbury said. “You have to give them credit there. They defended us pretty well in the paint.”
Jarvis Walker scored 12 points for the Greyhounds, who also got 11 points each from Ejah and Bingham. Indianapolis, despite a significant height disadvantage, outrebounded the taller Toppers, 44-40.
Western’s defense forced the Greyhounds into 18 floor errors.
