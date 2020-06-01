Western Kentucky University athletics is ready to get back in the game.
Late last week, WKU announced its portion of a comprehensive university proposed restart plan draft as Kentucky businesses began to slowly reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university’s full proposed plan was released in order to receive feedback from the public, with the final approved plan expected to be released shortly. Athletics represents one of four committees the university has charged with restarting Western.
Utilizing a staggered approach to ensure the safety of all concerned, WKU’s proposed plan for restarting athletics will begin with a partial return of the Hilltoppers football team for voluntary workouts next Monday (June 8).
Additional football student-athletes and other fall sports athletes are scheduled to return to campus and begin workouts in early July, followed days later by men’s and women’s basketball, with student-athletes of other sports expected to return later in August.
“We are excited to welcome back portions of our student-athletes and staff to campus this summer under safe, strategic guidelines set forth by numerous governing bodies and medical advisors,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said. “We understand that athletics will lead the way in many respects in our university’s restart, and it’s a responsibility we take seriously.
“We feel very confident in the plan we’ve set forth as we begin a staggered restart this summer and work toward regularly scheduled fall activities on campus.”
WKU Athletics’ proposed plan has been crafted in collaboration with government, Conference USA and NCAA input. In addition, WKU has been in discussion with in-state, regional and national peers. That includes the full inclusion and strict adhesion to the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the healthy reopening of businesses, fitness centers and athletic activities.
The plan has also been formulated under the advisory of Western’s team physicians and sports medicine/athletic training staff.
WKU Athletics’ Restart Committee has also been careful to note that its plan is a living document that will constantly evolve as medical advances, procedures and treatment plans are developed. Contingencies will be created to help provide flexibility as guidelines from supervising entities develop.
WKU’s plan is intended to engage and impact the entire athletic department and anyone that would be included in providing care, or have access to the department and it’s facilities.
• On Saturday evening, WKU Athletics released a statement in the wake of nationwide protests regarding the tragic Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis; which led to a third-degree murder charge against fired Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin.
The statement reads:
“The recent injustices in our nation continue to show that we have to change as a society.
“We know many of our student-athletes, our staff, our fans and others in our campus community and beyond are hurting. We see and feel that pain, but know we all cannot understand it the same way through the same lived experiences.
“We will listen to each other, stand up for each other, love each other, treat each other the way we want to be treated, and never stop trying to improve ourselves and those around us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.